See the 'Elegant' 3.25-Carat Engagement Ring Zac Clark Gave Bachelorette Tayshia Adams

"The emerald cut is very classic, very 1920s, vintage and high-style," Bachelor Nation jeweler Neil Lane tells PEOPLE exclusively about the gorgeous bling Clark proposed with on Tuesday's Bachelorette finale

To shoot the season finales of the Bachelor and Bachelorette, Neil Lane is used to globe-trotting to exotic locations, from Thailand to the Swiss Alps, without a care in the world. This being 2020, of course, nothing went as initially planned.

“It was all totally unexpected and hectic, but ultimately really exciting and fun,” says Lane, the franchise’s long-time go-to jewelry designer who gamely rolled with the ups and downs of filming during a pandemic. “I thought I was going out of the country to shoot this season, but then we went on lockdown and quarantine and in the end there was not one but two proposals!”

While he couldn’t hand-deliver Clare Crawley’s dazzling engagement ring – her early exit this season and quickie proposal left no time for him to quarantine in the show’s make-shift COVID bubble in Palm Springs – Lane had a chance to get to know Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, 30, and her fiancé Zac Clark, 36, before the Final Rose ceremony.

“Zac’s a really nice guy and he’s smitten with her and talked about her kindness, poise, and her honesty... Like Tayshia, he’d been married before, and he was really thoughtful about her and honest about respecting their individual journeys,” says Lane, who quarantined in his room at the show’s La Quinta Resort & Club location. “He was certain, nervous and excited all at the same time.”

Clark was also certain when it came to picking the perfect engagement ring for Adams. A Neil Lane Couture handmade design in platinum, the 3.25-carat emerald-cut center stone he selected is surrounded by a halo of 27 round diamonds and further accented by 67 round diamonds.

“It’s classic, bright and very, very elegant,” says Lane, who says the latter quality immediately resonated with Adams. “The emerald cut is a very elegant shape, a classic, very 1920s, vintage and high-style, and he said, ‘That’s it, she’s elegant’... He loved the simple elegance.”

Adams was thrilled with Clark’s ring choice, and seems ready to begin their life together, says Lane. “She’s quite sweet, direct and sincere,” he says. “It wasn’t easy to come on the show but she found her guy. This was a giant step for both of them, but they both seem open and she seemed ready to embark on this new journey. I wish them great happiness!”

