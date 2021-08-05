Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Shows What Her Eyebrows Look Like Without Makeup: 'Nonexistent'

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston is keeping it real with fans by showing off her makeup-free brow.

Thurston, 30, shared an Instagram Story video with one eyebrow filled in using her go-to brow pencil (more on that later) while leaving the other one totally bare so her followers could see the dramatic difference.

"So I get a lot of questions about my brows. So I thought this would be a good time to show you what it looks like with makeup on and without makeup on," Thurston said, revealing the different looks.

Her natural eyebrow shape appears similar to the more defined look she creates with makeup, but it has a much lighter coloring. "They're just like nonexistent," she said.

Thurston continued: "I don't know why it's so light."

The Bachelorette star said she hasn't gotten them microbladed (a semipermanent procedure that creates tiny, hairlike strokes that lasts 12 to 18 months). Instead, she likes to use the Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil ($12) in the shade Medium Brown to fill them in each day.

Thurston said she has "used expensive ones" to shape her eyebrows but the Sephora Collection eyebrow pencil "is still the best one for me."

"I just thought I would take this moment to just be real with you for a minute," she said.

Thurston's journey to find love on The Bachelorette is about to come to a close on Monday's upcoming finale. In a sneak peek that dropped earlier this week, Thurston is still reeling in the aftermath of her dramatic split from frontrunner Greg Grippo. "I just didn't see it ending, not today," she says between tears. "Greg isn't somebody I thought would leave like this."

Amid the fallout, she gets a wise piece of advice from her mother. "We don't put ourselves in a position where we have to rely on a male," her mom says.

Now, she is left to choose between the remaining suitors Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

Thurston was previously a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. She was announced as the Bachelorette in March alongside Michelle Young, who will star in the subsequent season.