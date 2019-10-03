Tyler Cameron is on his way to becoming a full-on superstar and we’re not complaining.

The Bachelorette runner-up and social media heartthrob, 26, posed shirtless for GQ, baring his washboard abs and toned biceps, for a fitness feature in which he opened up about about homemade steak, snack food and training for a marathon.

Clearly, Cameron’s intense workout routine has paid off.

The magazine’s Instagram account shared a photo from the steamy Central Park photoshoot on Instagram Thursday, writing that Cameron (who made waves on Hannah Brown’s season earlier this year) is the “undisputed king of the #Bacheloruniverse” in the caption.

Fans in the comment section seemingly agree.

“The people’s bachelor,” one Instagram user said. While another wrote, simply, “SMOKE SHOW.”

When Cameron posted the same photo to his own Instagram page hours later, even former Bachelor Nick Viall chimed in.

“Stretching is more effective with a partner… just saying,” Viall, 39, wrote in the comment section.

The sexy GQ spread comes just days after the ABC Food Tours founder teased that he might be single during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen amid Gigi Hadid romance rumors.

The former reality star appeared to admit to guest Jenny McCarthy that he was on the market — telling her with a flirtatious smile, “I may be single,” while bartending in the WWHL lounge.

Later in the show, Cameron flashed his abs and told two WWHL staffers that he’d be open to dating a “normal girl” even though he’s found fame.

“I love all girls,” Cameron said.

Although Cameron has landed modeling gigs since ending his stint on The Bachelorette, a source told PEOPLE on Sept. 11 that he isn’t using Hadid’s platform or her fashion industry connections to grow his own career.

“Tyler’s new to New York City, and exploring business opportunities,” an insider told PEOPLE. “He’s taking advantage of his new fame, but he doesn’t want to come off as an opportunist with Gigi.”

“He doesn’t discuss business with her. Cameron respects that she’s ‘The Gigi Hadid‘ and knows that her career is important to her,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to jeopardize their relationship at all.”

Late last month, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight that he was keeping his relationship with Hadid private.

“We’re just friends,” Cameron said when asked where he and the supermodel currently stand. “I mean, that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly.”