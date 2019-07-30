All the Details on Bachelorette Hannah Brown's Swarovski Crystal-Covered Finale Dress

The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown has admittedly fallen in love with two guys, which means she has a major decision to make on Tuesday’s final episode. (Cue Chris Harrison’s favorite saying, “This will be the most dramatic finale…). While we wait to see if she chooses Tyler Cameron, the general contractor who wow’d over her parents or singer/songwriter Jed Wyatt to be her fiancé, we are getting a sneak peek at the dress she wears to confront her final suitors.

Luckily, she can focus all her attention on the important matter at hand because she has the franchise’s trusty stylist, Cary Fetman, to worry about what she’s going to wear.

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

In a sneak peek clip of the first night of the two-part finale, Fetman shared a glimpse of Brown’s bridal-esque white gown that she’ll wear to the rose ceremony. The column gown with low back features intricate embroidery covering the sheer lace design.

“It is so stunning but the problem is, it’s very see-through,” Fetman says in his Instagram video. “And if ABC sees what I’m able to see, I will probably be fired. So we’re dropping in as many linings as we can without taking away the beauty of it being completely see-through.”

The dress, designed by Randi Rahm, features clusters of hand-sewn Swarovski crystals and completely sheer, delicate lace.

Fetman knew mega-fans would start comparing the dress to the one former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay wore to her finale, but he clarified the differences. “And know before you even ask…it doesn’t look like @therachlindsay finale gown or any other #bachelorette other than it’s white.”

On the latest episode, Tyler impressed both of Brown’s parents during their introduction in Greece. “Tyler just kind of blew me away today,” Hannah’s mom, Susanne said. “I think he so completely loves her, like without a doubt.”

He also won over Hannah’s father, Robert. “Tyler seems to be the real deal,” he said. “He was honest, very sincere and willing to step up and to take care of her the way I see fit.”

Brown’s parents did not have the same reaction when they Jed, who they don’t believe can provide for Hannah and a future family. Robert expressed to his daughter that he didn’t think Jed would make the best choice of a husband. “I don’t want you to settle for anything,” he said. “I want you to make sure that you make the right choice.”

After their two individual dates during the last episode, Brown was more conflicted than ever about which man she would pick in the finale.

“I am concerned and I am confused and conflicted in my heart between two men. I need to have more clarity,” she said. “I’m a little confused about what I want to do, and I didn’t think that I would be in this position. Just thinking about Tyler and Jed, so many feelings are in each relationship. I know that I’m loved deeply by both men. I know that I’ll break someone’s heart.”