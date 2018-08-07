ABC

Not only did The Bachelorette runner-up Blake Horstmann not get to propose to the woman of his dreams during the season 14 finale, but he also didn’t get to show off his taste in jewelry.

Although Garrett Yrigoyen is now officially engaged to Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Horstmann, 28, also got to meet with the show’s go-to jeweler Neil Lane and choose an engagement ring — although he wouldn’t have the chance to get down on one knee and present it to Kufrin.

RELATED: All About the Gold (Yes, Gold!) Engagement Ring Garrett Yrigoyen Gave Bachelorette Becca Kufrin

In a brief clip shown in the episode, Lane first presented Horstmann with a square-cut ring featuring baguettes, but it was a large cushion-cut diamond “surrounded by tiny little diamonds” that ended up catching his eye.

“I do like the intricacy of it a lot,” Horstmann said, while holding the sparkler. “I like how it kind of pops off the band.”

After a moment he concluded, “I think this is the one. I do.”

Of course, the ring would eventually go back into “Ring Heaven,” as Lane likes to say, as Kufrin, 28, chose Yrigoyen, 29, in the finale. Her engagement ring, also designed by Lane, features an 18-karat gold band and nearly 4 carats of diamonds, including three center stones (representing the past, present and future of their relationship, Lane told Yrigoyen while first showing him the ring) and 84 full-cut smaller diamonds.

Courtesy Neil Lane. Inset: Aaron Smith

“He took the process of picking out the ring so, so seriously and seemed to enjoy it,” Lane told PEOPLE of working with Yrigoyen. “He really studied them thoroughly and had a grin on his face, from ear to ear, the whole time.”