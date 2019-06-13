It looks like this season’s contestants on The Bachelorette have the same taste in fashion.

Eagle-eyed fans of the hit ABC reality show have noticed that many of the contestants appear to be wearing the same (or very similar!) salmon blazer — and Bachelorette dieheards aren’t holding back their thoughts on social media.

The preppy pastel piece has been seen throughout the season on contestants including Jed, Dylan, Tyler and Connor S. And after Tuesday’s episode, fans couldn’t stop talking about the style statement on Twitter.

“Can we talk about the salmon colored blazer(s) that are being passed around between the guys lol #Bachelorette,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“‘brotherhood of the traveling salmon blazer’ should have been the tagline of this seasons bachelorette,” another person joked.

Alongside screenshots of four of the contestants wearing the jacket, one person jokingly tweeted, “Either they all went to @express to buy the same blazer, they’re playin Russian roulette with it, or y’all aint doin the laundry. Let’s be real, we’re all livin for this. #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette.”

Another Bachelorette fan is dying to know which guy is actually the true owner of the salmon blazer. “I have an important question. Who’s pink blazer is this??? @TylerJCameron3 @ConnorSaeli @dylan @whoeverelseworeit,” they tweeted.

And former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe even weighed in on the jacket, correcting boyfriend Jason Tartick (also a member of the Bachelor nation) for calling it red instead of salmon.

Although no one has yet owned up to being the blazer’s owner, one of the men who wore it during the season, Jed, posted a video on his Twitter feed, singing about the mystery of the jacket.

“It’s floating around like ghost in the wind / Every rose ceremony it’s back again / You never really know who might have to have it / That’s the mystery of the salmon jacket,” he sings.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.