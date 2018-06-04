Each season of The Bachelorette brings a new villain (or two…), and Becca Kufrin‘s is no different.

One of Kufrin’s most notable suitors from last week’s season premiere was Jordan Kimball, the 26-year-old professional male model whose epic one-liners (“The power is in the brows”) already have fans of the show comparing him to Krystal Nielson, the infamous villain from Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season.

“They should just take Krystal from Arie’s season and Jordan from this season and put them in a room together #bachelorette #instantlove,” one fan tweeted.

Another Bachelorette fan tweeted, “Watching the bachelorette to see who’s going to be this season’s Krystal.. Jordan you did not disappoint.”

And based off of this season teaser, it looks like Kimball’s fellow contestants think the model might not be there for “the right reasons.”

“Jordan is not here for Becca. Jordan is here to boost his modeling career,” one suitor said in a clip from his confessional.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Although we can’t confirm Kimball’s true intentions for appearing on the show (you’ll have to keep tuning in to find out!), from the looks of his Wilhelmina modeling profile and Instagram, his career in fashion seems to be blossoming. We size up this season’s outspoken villain below.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

1. He’s 6 feet tall, wears a size 11.5 shoe

Craig Sjodin/ABC

2. He’s modeled for Quay Australia sunglasses

The affordable sunglasses have been worn by stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian and more.

3. He’s posed for engagement photos before – but they aren’t real

Kimball posed in a pseudo engagement photoshoot with fellow Florida-based model Hannah Schultz to promote wedding planning company Lavish Designs & Events.

4. He was clean-shaven before the show

Lately, Kimball’s been rocking some scruff.

5. He’s worn a Hawaiian-print tuxedo

All in the name of modeling.

6. He’s already graced a magazine cover

Kimball starred on clothing brand John Craig’s Fall/Winter 2017 cover.

7. He has no problem showing off his abs

Hello there.

8. He participated in a risqué swimsuit shoot

Maybe we’ll see him in a Speedo this season?

9. He mastered his posing skills at a young age

Bonus: He isn’t afraid of snakes

Unrelated to his modeling — just good to know.