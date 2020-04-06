The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Kept Her Finale Gown from Her Juan Pablo Galavis Breakup

Image zoom ABC/Getty

The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley recently went through her closet and showed fans that she’s still holding on to one surprising item: the gown she wore on the Bachelor finale during her breakup with Juan Pablo Galavis.

As she snapped a photo of the teal one-shoulder dress laying on her floor next to a pile of folded clothes, Crawley, 39, wrote on Instagram Story, “Fun fact: the entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got in the car 🙈.”

Even though the dress can’t be worn, Crawley is still keeping it for two sentimental reasons (and no, Galavis isn’t one of them).

“HOWEVER! 2 reasons I kept it: 1) Cary [Fetman, Bachelor stylist] hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me. 2) It was the most empowering moment of my life,” she said in her Instagram Stories.

In 2014, Crawley was runner-up on Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. The pair had an often rocky romance, culminating in an offensive sexual comment he made to her on their final one-on-one date.

Still, she was blindsided when he dumped her for final pick Nikki Ferrell. Crawley managed some memorable parting words to Galavis: “I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Now Crawley will be embarking on her second chance at love as the leading lady on ABC’s upcoming The Bachelorette. However, filming of the season has been indefinitely postponed for safety concerns due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Until we can do this show and do it safely, we won’t do it,” host Chris Harrison told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “Right now we are just on hold and it’s being postponed. But we’re all chomping at the bit to get back to it and to have Clare be our Bachelorette.”

Recently, Harrison spoke to Crawley to find out how she’s handling life in self-isolation. “Like everybody, she’s frustrated,” he said. “She’s safe and she’s doing what she’s supposed to do, but that means she’s sequestered at home and she lives by herself. Bad timing for Clare. It would have been great right after. She could have been quarantined with the man of her dreams, but now she just has to sit and think about being the Bachelorette.”

