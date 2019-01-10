Inside 2 Bachelor Superfans' Surprise Engagements During the Show's Premiere

We normally need to wait until the finale to (hopefully!) witness a romantic engagement on The Bachelor, but not this season!

Monday night’s three-hour premiere episode kicking off Colton Underwood‘s journey to find love was unlike any premiere before — because not one, but two Bachelor superfans popped the question live on television. Even better: Bachelor engagement ring master Neil Lane made the moment even more magical by designing diamond sparklers for each couple.

“When I was first approached by The Bachelor about participating in the premiere episode, I was pretty excited,” Lane tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I thought, ‘Wow. What an opportunity to share the Bachelor magic with two couples that were ardent fans.'”

But the biggest challenge for Lane was figuring out how to design two jaw-dropping rings for each couple without ever meeting them beforehand.

Michagan-based couple Suporn and Kimberly happily celebrating their engagement. Courtesy Neil Lane

“I thought I would make two different rings. But then I realized I didn’t want one ring to outshine the other or for one girl to wish she had the other girl’s ring,” Lane says. “So I decided to make two identical rings, which in itself was a challenge since every ring I make is handmade in my workshop.”

Lane worked to ensure the ring would ultimately fit each couple’s personality. “I thought I couldn’t go wrong if I designed a classic timeless ring using an elegant emerald cut diamond as the central stone,” he tells us.

Newly engaged couple Alex and Rachel live on The Bachelor with Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti and her fiancé Jared Haibon. Courtesy Neil Lane

“It’s almost impossible to find exact stones and keep it the exact carat weight, but I managed to find almost two matching emerald cuts. One ring is set with a halo of 70 smaller round diamonds on the band and central diamond — totaling 1.67 carats altogether!” the jeweler adds.

Looking almost nearly identical, Lane says the other ring was set with 74 smaller round diamonds to total 1.69 carats. Even though the sparklers are slightly different, the designer can barely even notice. “I don’t [even] know who got which [one]!” Lane explains.

A close look at the engagement ring Neil Lane designed for each couple. Courtesy Neil Lane

As for each each couple’s reaction to the priceless moment? It was a complete dream come true.

Suporn and and a pregnant Kimberly, who got engaged live from Lansing, Michigan, have been together for nine years and recently bought their first home after finding out they were expecting. Suporn wanted to finish “checking the life boxes” by adding marriage to the list, and decided there was no better way to pop the question than on the Bachelor.

The other newly engaged couple, Alex and Rachel (together for three years), who celebrated their exciting moment live from Park City, Utah, met on the ski slopes, which is why he wanted to ask for her hand in marriage in the city where they fell in love.

Neil Lane with this season's Bachelor, Colton Underwood. Courtesy Neil Lane

“Although it was a challenging project, it was fun to see the couples’ surprised and OMG faces of excitement. They’re both such loving couples,” Lane says.

“It made it all worth while,” he adds. “Being part of their journey means a lot to me!”