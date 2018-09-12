Krystal Nielson and Chris “The Goose” Randone are engaged!

During the Bachelor in Paradise season 5 finale on Tuesday evening, Bachelor Nation watched as Randone got down on one knee and popped the question to Nielson — and she said yes!

“You’ve helped me become a better version of myself, a better man,” Randone, 30, told Nielson. “But I have to be honest with myself and I have to be honest with you. And I’m so sorry Krystal, but it would be unfair to the both of us if I left here today holding your hand, because I want to leave here holding your heart, and I want to give you my heart today, tomorrow and forever. I love you so much and I honestly cannot picture a life without you. You’re the woman I know I want to be with. Krystal Nicole Nielson, will you marry me?”

Nielson accepted, shrieking to the cameras, “I’m going to be Mrs. Goose!”

In celebration of their engagement, jeweler Neil Lane is sharing exclusive images of Nielson’s ring with PEOPLE.

Courtesy Neil Lane

Handmade in platinum and just over two carats, the sparkler is a pear-shaped diamond centrally set within a halo of 94 smaller round diamonds.

“Chris wanted something unique for Krystal because he feels that’s exactly who they are as a couple and who she is as a woman — unique, in the best possible way. While pear-shaped diamonds are gaining in popularity and enjoying a resurgence from their mid-century heyday, they’re still fairly rare,” Lane tells PEOPLE.

“Chris feels Krystal is beautiful, elegant and one of a kind — much like the ring,” adds Lane.

Following the finale episode, audiences watched as the couple reunited on stage with host Chris Harrison at the reunion taping, where they revealed their plans to move in together “soon.”

Randone also shared that he has met Nielson’s dogs Wayne and Chuckie — a.k.a. her two most important family members — and their mothers get along well.

“We’re so looking forward to a flock of baby geese,” Nielson’s mom told Harrison from the audience.