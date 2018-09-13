Months before their breakup would send shockwaves through Bachelor Nation, Jordan Kimball proposed to Jenna Cooper with a Neil Lane ring — and PEOPLE is exclusively revealing images of the stunning piece.

The handmade diamond and platinum ring — with a total diamond weight of over 1.5 carats — is set with a cushion-cut diamond that is further accented with 158 full-cut round diamonds.

“Jordan wanted to find a ring that he felt really represented Jenna,” Lane tells PEOPLE. “He wanted something traditional but classic, and he felt that this classic cushion cut represented who she was. A classic beauty.”

Courtesy Neil Lane

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Are Engaged — See Her Gorgeous Ring!

Just as their romantic beachside engagement was airing on Tuesday’s season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, news broke that Cooper was allegedly secretly dating another man throughout her relationship with Kimball.

After graphic text exchanges allegedly between Cooper and the unidentified man were published by blogger Reality Steve, in which Cooper allegedly claimed her relationship with Kimball was fake, Kimball told PEOPLE he was devastated.

“It felt like a body drop,” he said. “I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”

Paul Hebert via Getty

Cooper denied the accusations in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

RELATED: Inside Bachelor in Paradise Stars Jenna and Jordan’s Wedding Plans — Before Her Alleged Affair

She also denied the report on Instagram, claiming the texts were “completely fabricated.”

“I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide,” she said. “I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof.”

“I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character,” she continued. “We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams Says One Final Bachelor In Paradise Couple Is ‘Shocking’

But Kimball told PEOPLE he spoke to Cooper and is convinced the allegations are true.

“I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her,” she said. “She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it.”

He has since ended the engagement, telling Entertainment Weekly he’s “removing myself from the relationship with intentions to take care of myself and find my happiness.”

“I will not lash out, I will not try to convince people that she is a bad person,” he said. “You will not see me pursue any kind of vengeance on her. I care about Jenna. Everyone saw me fall at first sight for her and I will never deny that.”

“Just because this has happened does not mean that I will discount how I felt for her,” he continued. “I will not try to play it off that it doesn’t hurt. I would be doing the love that I felt for her an injustice if I were to say that I didn’t feel strongly about this.”