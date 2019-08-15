Image zoom

Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin is trading her skimpy bikinis for comfy cardigans and fall-ready denim thanks to her new gig as the face of the millennial-loved clothing brand, Kensie.

The 24-year-old reality show contestant stars in the brand’s new fall campaign wearing an array of fashionable, flirty (and sometimes topless!) outfits that correspond with the campaign’s theme: “Make Pretty Powerful.”

Image zoom

“‘Make Pretty Powerful,’– it’s about being confident in yourself, owning it, being you, loving yourself and your flaws,” said Godwin about the concept behind the campaign. “To me, Kensie is a lifestyle, it’s for that girl that’s busy and on the go, she’s a girl on a mission, but she’s also chic and classy. I’ve been a Kensie fan for a long time so it’s amazing to now be at the forefront of this new campaign.”

She shared the news on Instagram writing, “Y’all, I’m so excited to say that I am the new face of @Kensie_Clothing,” she captioned her ad photos. “The campaign is all about supporting women to feel both pretty AND powerful, every day and in every way – even through the tough stuff! Hope you love the campaign (and the clothes!) as much as I do.”

Image zoom Courtesy Kensie

While we’re used to seeing her kissing her prospective beaus on the beach, she often shows off her perfectly-styled outfits on Instagram.

“We look forward to working with Hannah this season as she shines in our new campaign,” Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, Manager of the Kensie brand, said in a statement. “We felt that Hannah beautifully embodied the essence of the Kensie woman; strong, smart, fashionable and feminine.”

Image zoom Courtesy Kensie

In a behind-the-scenes video of her time on set, she said she felt her most powerful in the fuzzy leopard-print teddy coat. “It’s got that kind of ‘90s Kate Moss vibe and it’s a great statement piece.”

Her everyday go-to’s include a “good, basic pair of jeans” and a “simple” top, so she’s “living for” Kensie’s denim, which she calls “staple pieces.”

Bachelor Nation fans will not only be able to shop her favorite styles (available at department stores nationwide and kensie.com), but also meet the new face of the line in person. Godwin is set to appear at a meet-and-greet at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City in September.

In the meantime, you can catch all of the drama surrounding her love triangle with Blake Horstmann and Dylan Barbour. This week, Godwin came clean about her past relationship with Blake. Turns out they had history before going on the show. A week before Paradise, Blake visited her in Birmingham, Alabama, where they shared a kiss.

“I feel like I should have known that,” a hurt Dylan said on the show. “It’s hard to hear that they had something before this.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.