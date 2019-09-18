The Bachelor in Paradise finale brought the bling!

Out of the four remaining couples, three got engaged during Tuesday night’s episode, including Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour and Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski. And that meant the show’s go-to jeweler, Neil Lane, was especially busy.

“I loved that three couples found love in paradise,” Lane tells PEOPLE exclusively. But he also wanted each ring to reflect each couple’s love story.

Below, we have all the details on Godwin and Morton’s custom creations and what makes the designs so fitting for them both.

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

Lane made sure that the classic elements of Godwin’s cushion-cut halo ring complimented Godwin and Barbour as a pair.

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/ABC; Neil Lane

“This couple has a very traditional love story,” Lane tells PEOPLE. “Boy meets girl, girl plays hard to get, Dylan wins her over with his charm. Their ring is a classic timeless style — similar to Hannah. She’s an all-American girl raised in the south and it was important for Dylan to win her family over. This ring is symbolic of her traditional background, all American roots and with a major touch of glam — just like her.“

Image zoom Neil Lane

Image zoom Neil Lane

The final design Lane created is a 2.5-carat ring, featuring a classic cushion-cut diamond that is surrounded by a halo of 20 round diamonds and further accented with 62 round diamonds in the band. It’s handmade and set in platinum.

Katie Morton & Chris Bukowski

“These two have a passion for each other and a love that always brings them back to together,” Lane tells PEOPLE about Morton and Bukowski.

Image zoom

“The ring shape, much like the relationship, has ups and downs and arounds, with a circle that never ends,” Lane continues. “The style speaks to the simplicity of love between two people who through it all, simply love each other at the core.”

Image zoom Neil Lane

Image zoom Neil Lane

What lane designed for Morton is a round brilliant-cut diamond, accented with 12 smaller diamonds set in a handmade platinum setting totaling 2 carats.