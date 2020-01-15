Bachelor in Fashion Paradise! Shop the Revolve Looks from This Week’s Group Date Before They All Sell Out

Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor was packed with drama (no surprise), from the Champagne pop heard around the world to the end of Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s relationship (at least, for now!).

But a whole new level of drama erupted, with an (almost) catfight on the catwalk.

Peter gave The Bachelor women a treat by organizing a fashion show alongside beloved clothing retailer Revolve, where his love interests served as the models. A star-studded judging panel, featuring Queer Eye member Carson Kressley, supermodel Janice Dickinson and Revolve’s chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, joined Weber front row at the show.

For the group date, the women enter the store to meet the judges and pick out their runway outfits

“You really want your personalities to come through, because you are going to be competing,” Kressley tells the women. “Boyfriends are temporary, cashmere is forever,” he adds.

Victoria F., who is initially scared by the ideal of modeling, says: “It’s very intimidating, because I’m not completely comfortable in my own skin. I think it’s hard for me to stick out in a group setting. I’m trying, it’s so hard.”

But she ends up stealing the show, as her and Hannah Ann go head-to-head for Peter’s vote (and heart).

Hannah Ann makes her dramatic entrance, wearing a Katie May wedding dress and veil while “Here Comes the Bride” plays. All of the girls are in complete shock when the Tennessee native walks out.

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

“For this, it’s about bringing your personality and confidence,” Hannah Ann says. “There’s nothing wrong with a sneak peek [of] Peter’s future. Everyone will probably have to see me in a wedding dress marrying him anyway,” she adds as she throws Peter her veil.

Victoria F. follows her, looking confident in a black lace bodysuit by Majorelle (which is selling fast!) with jeans shorts and crystal embellished belt from GRLFRND.

But her shining moment comes when she steps on the runway in Homebodii lingerie and a trench coat, before pulling Peter in for a big, public kiss.

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

For the finale, the top two contestants face off in the same dress. And, of course, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. are the winners who go head to head, wearing an h:ours gown that is available for pre-order now. But Hannah Ann takes the win, leaving Victoria F. discouraged, but praised by Peter.

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Check out the other Bachelor runway outfits and shop the Revolve pieces that are still in stock below!

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

