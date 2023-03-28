'Bachelor' Zach Shallcross Proposed to Kaity Biggar with a 'Huge, Disco Ball' Engagement Ring: See Pics!

Zach Shallcross' engagement ring to fiancée Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar shines just as bright as his love for his future wife.

The Bachelor star left his single life behind after proposing to the ER nurse and "love of his life" with a stunning Neil Lane ring symbolic of their romance — and boasting tons of eye-popping bling!

"It's like a huge disco ball," Biggar tells PEOPLE exclusively of her new handcrafted rock – a center oval-cut diamond placed on a three-sided diamond band and surrounded by a halo of round-cut diamonds. The custom Neil Lane ring, is made of platinum, also features a gallery set with over 150 smaller diamonds, which brings the piece to nearly 3.10 carats.

"It's heavy, huh?" Shallcross teases Biggar, who confirms the ring is so heavy with diamonds "you need a sling for sure."

The franchise's go-to jeweler Neil Lane says the piece embodies the way Biggar is "the light of Zach's life."

"When it came time to choose the ring it was the oval with all its brilliance and sparkle that Zach felt best represented Kaity," Lane tells PEOPLE. "It was a thrill to see her reaction. I wish them a lifetime of joy and happiness."

Courtesy Neil Lane Couture

While Shallcross, 26, was faced with a crossroads in the season 27 finale of The Bachelor (having to make the life-changing decision to propose to either Biggar or her competition Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki), picking a ring for his final choice was a straightforward decision from the get-go.

"There's something about that ring that just caught my attention. I just, without a doubt, could picture Kaity wearing that ring and it looking beautiful on her," he explains of the "damn good" ring he couldn't walk away from.

But, he adds, the jewelry is more than just the flashy keepsake. "It's not about the ring really," he notes. "It's about committing to each other for the rest of our lives."

Courtesy Neil Lane Couture

Shallcross and Biggar's journey to engagement culminated in the finale episode of the ABC series, during which he was faced with a decision to start his new chapter of life with one of the finalists.

"It's the biggest day of my life," he says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday night's episode. "My heart has been yanked in two directions."

In the clip, he also opens up about his decision not to have sex as "the biggest mistake I could've done," although he had the best intentions. "This is the only thing that feels right and comfortable for me," Shallcross told host Jesse Palmer. "And [sex] can really muddy the situation."

Ultimately, Shallcross thought that being intimate with the women was "not how I imagine a healthy engagement should start."