See the 3.27-Carat Engagement Ring Bachelor Peter Weber Gave Hannah Ann Sluss Before Their Split

For a few brief months, romance and forever-love seemed in the cards for Bachelor Peter Weber and season 24 sweetheart, Hannah Ann Sluss.

“When we were in Australia for the finale, Peter was so excited to pick out an engagement ring and from everything he said to me, he had found the girl he loved and wanted to be with forever,” says Neil Lane, The Bachelor’s go-to jeweler, who helped Weber choose a stunning 3.27-carat diamond ring for Sluss in the hours before his final rose proposal. “He was super-enthusiastic, and definitely caught up in his feelings, in the whole process and excited to have found love — and he said that love was Hannah.”

Until it wasn’t.

While Weber and Sluss, 23, have since split, Lane recalls how carefully the California-based pilot, 28, pored over the rings when shooting the finale Down Under.

“He gave a couple of them close attention and went back and forth and wanted to know about the different shapes,” he says. Ultimately, Weber went with a pear-shaped diamond, surrounded by 99 round brilliant-cut stones and set in platinum.

“It’s a really romantic ring and the pear, or almond, shape is very feminine with pretty, soft contours,” Lane adds. “After Peter picked it out, he was really happy and he was even kissed it and hugged me!”

Lane doesn’t pretend to know what the future holds for Weber or Sluss, or for that matter, Madison Prewett, 23, long a season 24 frontrunner. But he wishes them well.

“When I heard what happened, I was shocked and didn’t really see that coming,” he says. “Peter is a really nice guy and I hope he finds the love he has obviously been looking for for a long time. They all deserve love!”