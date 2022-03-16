While he ultimately did not get down on one knee, Clayton Echard met with beloved Bachelor franchise jewelry designer Neil Lane to find the perfect ring with Susie Evans in mind

See the Engagement Ring Clayton Picked Out – But Didn't Propose with – on the Bachelor Finale

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

Even if you're not a loyal member of Bachelor nation, you probably know that Clayton Echard's time as The Bachelor has been one of the most talked-about — and okay, dramatic — seasons ever. And while fans did not get a proposal, there is still a gorgeous engagement ring that deserves to be seen.

The show's long-time jewelry designer Neil Lane, of Neil Lane Couture, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he met with Clayton who picked out a show-stopping diamond ring with Susie Evans in mind. Reminder, Susie left because Clayton slept with and told the remaining women, Rachel Recchi and Gabby Windey (the new bachelorettes!), he loved them.

Susie later returned during the Tuesday's finale and Clayton shared his feelings for her. She ultimately turned him down, but during the After the Final Rose special, the couple confirmed they are now back together, but not engaged. (See PEOPLE's exclusive photo shoot with the couple here.)

"Clayton's enthusiasm and excitement was contagious," Lane tells PEOPLE. "As soon as we sat down he had this huge grin on his face and just couldn't wait to look at the rings. From the get go there seemed to be just one special girl. Clayton knew he was madly in love and was willing to risk it all for Susie."

Lane called the ring Clayton chose "risky, different and unique ⁠— just like their connection."

Bachelor Clayton Echard Platinum and diamond Ring (for Susie) Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane

The ring, which was hand made in platinum, features a pear-shaped diamond bordered by two smaller pear shape diamonds and further accented by 62 round brilliant cuts for a total weight of 3 carats.

"Clayton immediately saw the symbolism of the two smaller pear shaped diamonds representing them as individuals and the larger pear shaped diamond as a unified couple," Lane tells PEOPLE. "He wanted something that left an impact, as this relationship had done for him."

Bachelor Clayton Echard and Neil lane. Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane

Lane adds that Clayton wanted to be prepared "if the moment presented itself to prove his love."

"I think ultimately, while Clayton didn't get down on one knee, the ring he chose is a beautiful refection of the relationship they have built," Lane concludes.

Right now Clayton and Susie are giving their relationship a shot off-screen.