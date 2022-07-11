Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Spills All the Details on Her Heart-Shaped Engagement Ring

"I can't get over this ring," Bekah Martinez wrote of the sustainably and ethically-sourced heart-sharped diamond engagement ring her fiancé Grayston Leonard used to propose

Rebekah "Bekah" Martinez is wearing her heart on her... finger.

The Bachelor season 22 alum, 27, opened up about her sustainably and ethically-sourced heart-shaped diamond engagement ring Sunday on her Instagram Story after revealing that her boyfriend of more than four years, Grayston Leonard, popped the question.

"I can't get over this ring!!!!!! Picked out what I wanted from @brilliantearth last year but never got to see anything in person till he proposed," she wrote.

Martinez set the post to King Harvest's "Dancing in the Moonlight," a cover of her future wedding song, adding: "Also I've been waiting to dance to this song at my wedding since A Walk to Remember came out when I was 7."

The Good Alma founder noted that it was "really important to me" to have a diamond that was sustainably and ethically sourced, which is why she chose Brilliant Earth, a jewelry company that gives back to nonprofits focused on responsible sourcing, social impact and climate change.

"I've wanted to get my ring from them for yearsssss because I loved that they had ethically-sourced heart-shaped diamonds," Martinez explained.

She also credited Lady Gaga for inspiring the cut of her diamond. "Fun fact: I've wanted a heart engagement ring since Lady Gaga got engaged to Taylor Kinney in 2015," Martinez added.

Martinez announced her engagement Sunday with fiancé Leonard, 33, whom she began dating in 2018. "YES," she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the happy couple embracing after the proposal as she showed off the ring.

"I CAN FINALLY STOP CALLING THIS MAN MY BOYFRIEND!!!!! 😍💍 I'll tell y'all how he proposed soon, so stay tuned :)" she wrote in a follow-up post. "Also SO in love with my ring, it's more beautiful than I could have ever imagined."

The Chatty Broads podcast host previously said in a TikTok that she was "wondering" when Leonard would propose. "Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics," she said, explaining that it was bad timing as they got pregnant early into their relationship.

"But then he proposed only two weeks later, the day after Valentine's Day. And I was like, 'This is so sweet but now is just not the time. I'm still super hormonal. I'm in the thick of postpartum.' And also, like, our relationship still wasn't in the best place. We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through."

The couple shares daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 3½, and 2-year-old son Franklin James. Martinez told PEOPLE they've already talked about having a third child, as they are "talking seriously about fostering," adding in 2020: "And that's something that we're really interested in."