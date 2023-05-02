'Bachelor' Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes Says She Has 4 Engagement Rings from Dean Unglert — Here's Why

The reality TV star received her fourth engagement ring while on vacation in Japan

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 2, 2023 08:36 PM
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has four engagement rings… yes, four.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 27, opened up on her podcast Help! We Suck At Being Newlyweds with beau Dean Unglert, 32, and Jared Haibon, 34, about receiving her fourth engagement ring from Unglert and why she has acquired so much wedding bling.

Just as their May 1st episode was coming to a close, Unglert jumped in and said, "Oh, I gave Caelynn her new engagement ring," before encouraging her to show it off for the camera.

Miller-Keyes holds it up for the camera, saying that her new ring is "so pretty" before Haibon asked Unglert, "So you bought a brand new ring?"

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Unglert then explained that he "got a sponsored ad from Brilliant Earth" and thanked the brand for the sponsorship, saying, "Thank you very much for supplying the ring."

The conversation made Miller-Keyes confess that "It is my, uh, fourth ring." To which her soon-to-be husband jokingly added, "Her fourth ring and definitely her last."

Haibon then pried more info out of the couple about why she had four rings. Miller-Keyes replied, "I've got the one I'm wearing, this is number four, number three was the replica, number two is my middle finger that he proposed with, and number one is still lost."

Their co-host was still confused, needing more information about "Where did the third one come from?"

"I got just like a replica ring," explained Miller-Keyes. Unglert added how Miller-Keyes "was embarrassed by how small the proposal ring was." She denied that claim, though, saying, "No, Dean wouldn't let me show anyone. He was like, 'Don't show anyone,' 'You're not allowed to show anyone.' "

Ungler then confessed, "I wanted you to secretly be like, 'I don't care. I love it so much' " to which Miller-Keyes doubled down, saying, "I said I don't care, and you're like 'no.'"

The hilarious confession comes after the couple got engaged in October of last year in a scenic display of love on the beach of the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

The reality TV star explained that the ring he proposed with wasn't the original one he intended after he lost the first one in his garage.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

"It might be in the garage somewhere, but yeah, the moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer," Ungler said on the same podcast. "So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it's not quite as nice as the first one was."

Three rings later, in February of this year, the couple announced they would tie the knot on a ranch in Colorado.

"I couldn't imagine a more perfect place to marry this perfect guy," Miller-Keyes captioned a sneak peek of their wedding venue on Instagram.

