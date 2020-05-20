"I feel really good about doing my part during this pandemic," the reality star said on Instagram, saying she has not left home since March

Bachelor Alum Amanda Stanton Defends Decision to Drive from Calif. to Arizona to Get Her Hair Done

Amanda Stanton is defending herself from critics after she drove to Arizona to get her hair and her daughter's hair done during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Stanton, who lives in California, documented her trip on Instagram to the neighboring state, where businesses like hair salons have been allowed to reopen.

"Drove very very far to get my hair done & may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I'm scared to use public restrooms," Stanton, whose 8-year-old Kinsley joined her, wrote next to a photo of her freshly treated hair.

"But it was worth it," she added, saying that she feels "like a new person."

The mother of two quickly found herself defending the decision from critics who said that she should have stayed home because of the pandemic.

Stanton explained in a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story Monday that she and her daughters have been social distancing at home since March 14.

"I haven't even gone to the grocery store," Stanton wrote. "I hadn't had my hair done since January and my hair stylist who I have been going to for years JUST opened her salon."

Stanton explained that she wanted to get an appointment in before several customers had been in the salon, and that she knew and trusted the few others who were there at the same time she was.

"Not a single person in there was a stranger or even close," she said, adding that they were got tested for COVID-19 and tested negative.

"We're heading home and going to quarantine again before we see family or anyone," she continued. "Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do. To each their own!"

"I'm confident that I've been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!" the former reality star said, adding that she felt no need to hide the road trip.

"I choose to be honest with you guys when I could choose not to be," Stanton wrote. "I've seen so many people traveling by plane, hanging out in groups etc and doing much worse and not receiving ANY hate. I feel really good about doing my part during this pandemic. That's all!"

All those living in California have been asked to shelter in place in a bid to stop the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an ease in requirements for reopening businesses, suggesting that salons may be allowed to open in some parts of the state next month, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In Arizona, it is encouraged that patrons at salons and barbershops stay physically distant and avoid going out if sick. State guidance also asks salon owners to operate at a reduced capacity and take extra safety and cleanliness measures.