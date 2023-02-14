Babyface Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes at the 2023 Super Bowl, from His Game Day Style to the Stage!

Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds performed a moving rendition of 'America the Beautiful' at the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday. Here the 64-year-old Grammy winner shares an exclusive inside look at how he prepped for his moment on the field, from selecting his high-fashion look to tuning his custom painted guitar and more !

Updated on February 14, 2023 09:46 PM
01 of 11

Trailer Time

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"Sitting in my trailer with my son Dylan and my best friend Hilton Hudson who I have known since high school. We were catching some pre-coverage of the Super Bowl LVII and chatting about my upcoming performance of "America the Beautiful."

02 of 11

Well Suited

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"Checking my outfit one more time before game time. I will be wearing a Valentino suit with Prada shoes. Valentino dressed me for the Grammys this year and this very suit stuck with me because the flower is not only beautiful but also goes with my hand painted guitar which also has flowers on it."

03 of 11

Getting Warmed Up

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"Heading into my trailer at the artist compound at the Super Bowl LVII. Phoenix has true desert weather. Warm during the day —very cold in the mornings and at night. So I brought my limited edition hoodie that I designed in collaboration with Shine The Light On. Profits partially go to my chosen charity Keep Memory Alive which aides brain studies to one day cure Alzheimer's."

04 of 11

Game Day Grooming

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"Starting to get ready for my performance with a few spritzes of my gold serum by Mimi Luzon. It freshens up my face and nurtures it before putting on some anti-shine powder."

05 of 11

The Snack Selection

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"I am big into snacking and Doritos are definitely at the top of my list. My rider for my trailer includes tea for my voice, some sweets like M&M's and chips. The fridge always has some fruit and veggies as well as Fiji water and sometimes Coca Cola which I don't try to drink until after showtime."

06 of 11

Valentino Vibes

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"My 'America The Beautiful' outfit —Valentino suit and Prada boots. I was feeling really comfortable in it which truly matters to me for a performance on such a big stage."

07 of 11

Charity Ball

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"The NFL asked all artists to sign a football for charity which I of course gladly did."

08 of 11

Tuning In

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"Vocal warm up and tuning of guitar. 'America the Beautiful' is not the easiest song to sing so I was making sure I was absolutely ready and warmed up."

09 of 11

The Glam Rundown

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"My set up of necessities: The bling, the shades (of course), some lotion, hand sanitizer and Mimi Luzon. I love having everything in one place so it's easy to grab and easy to find in a rush."

10 of 11

Taking It All In

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"Right before I went on the field. I had so many emotions in me but overall I was so excited and felt so blessed to be part of this remarkable moment."

11 of 11

Showtime!

Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Courtesy BabyFace

"On the field, seconds before I sang 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. My guitar was hand painted by an artist Sue Tsai and she absolutely killed it. It's an art piece in itself. Thanks to the Super Bowl for having me. I had a blast!"

