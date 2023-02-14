Babyface Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes at the 2023 Super Bowl, from His Game Day Style to the Stage!

01 of 11 Trailer Time Courtesy BabyFace "Sitting in my trailer with my son Dylan and my best friend Hilton Hudson who I have known since high school. We were catching some pre-coverage of the Super Bowl LVII and chatting about my upcoming performance of "America the Beautiful."



02 of 11 Well Suited Courtesy BabyFace "Checking my outfit one more time before game time. I will be wearing a Valentino suit with Prada shoes. Valentino dressed me for the Grammys this year and this very suit stuck with me because the flower is not only beautiful but also goes with my hand painted guitar which also has flowers on it."

03 of 11 Getting Warmed Up Courtesy BabyFace "Heading into my trailer at the artist compound at the Super Bowl LVII. Phoenix has true desert weather. Warm during the day —very cold in the mornings and at night. So I brought my limited edition hoodie that I designed in collaboration with Shine The Light On. Profits partially go to my chosen charity Keep Memory Alive which aides brain studies to one day cure Alzheimer's."

04 of 11 Game Day Grooming Courtesy BabyFace "Starting to get ready for my performance with a few spritzes of my gold serum by Mimi Luzon. It freshens up my face and nurtures it before putting on some anti-shine powder."

05 of 11 The Snack Selection Courtesy BabyFace "I am big into snacking and Doritos are definitely at the top of my list. My rider for my trailer includes tea for my voice, some sweets like M&M's and chips. The fridge always has some fruit and veggies as well as Fiji water and sometimes Coca Cola which I don't try to drink until after showtime."



06 of 11 Valentino Vibes Courtesy BabyFace "My 'America The Beautiful' outfit —Valentino suit and Prada boots. I was feeling really comfortable in it which truly matters to me for a performance on such a big stage."

07 of 11 Charity Ball Courtesy BabyFace "The NFL asked all artists to sign a football for charity which I of course gladly did."

08 of 11 Tuning In Courtesy BabyFace "Vocal warm up and tuning of guitar. 'America the Beautiful' is not the easiest song to sing so I was making sure I was absolutely ready and warmed up."

09 of 11 The Glam Rundown Courtesy BabyFace "My set up of necessities: The bling, the shades (of course), some lotion, hand sanitizer and Mimi Luzon. I love having everything in one place so it's easy to grab and easy to find in a rush."

10 of 11 Taking It All In Courtesy BabyFace "Right before I went on the field. I had so many emotions in me but overall I was so excited and felt so blessed to be part of this remarkable moment."