All the Must-See Looks from the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell
Stars celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the charity event — which raises money for children in need — at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles
Jennifer Garner
in a strapless black Prada gown and a metallic green clutch.
Kate Hudson
in a pink and red floral one-shoulder gown with a satin sash by Carolina Herrera and Boucheron jewelry.
Kerry Washington
in a sparkling pink Prada column gown.
Jessica Alba
in a black Stella McCartney column gown with sheer detailing and a matching clutch.
Vanessa Bryant
wore a pink sequin and feather-embellished Pamella Roland gown to the gala, where she was honored with the Giving Tree Award for her dedication to children in need
Mindy Kaling
in a sequin one-sleeve Valentino gown.
Hilary Duff
wearing a sequin Osman Yousefzada long sleeve gown with structured shoulders and a side slit.
Nicole Richie
in a vintage Christian Dior dress paired with emerald and diamond earrings.
Mandy Moore
in a black Versace dress and strappy sandals.
Zooey Deschanel
wearing a pleated green dress by Vampire's Wife with a white clutch.
Lauren Conrad
in a strapless red ballgown by Honayada.
Natalia Bryant
in a pink asymmetrical belted Monsoori gown featuring a slit, teamed with a matching clutch and peeptoe pumps.
Ciara
wearing a brown Ashi Studio gown featuring a sheer button up top with an exposed matching bra and a mermaid skirt.
Jenna Dewan
in a floral silk dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves, paired with metallic Jimmy Choo heels.
Riley Keough
wearing a white gown by The Row and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Miranda Kerr
wearing a floral lace Michael Kors dress, a silver metallic clutch and clear heels.
Behati Prinsloo
in a black Versace dress featuring lace details and straps adorned with gold hardware and bows.
Jordana Brewster
in a black Mônot column gown with an exposed sequin bandeau and a VRAI diamond choker.
Julie Bowen
in a sheer black lace gown by Marchesa.
Molly Sims
wearing a pink satin pleated Zuhair Murad gown featuring a plunging neckline and a belted waist.
Erin and Sara Foster
Erin (left) in custom Markarian and Sara (right) in Dolce & Gabbana.
Rachel Zoe
in a pleated metallic Oscar de la Renta gown and David Webb jewels.
Hilary Rhoda
in a strapless floral Monique Lhuillier gown.
Shay Mitchell
wearing a black off-the-shoulder corset dress by Toni Maticevski and JustDesi jewels.
Jasmine Tookes
wearing a one-shoulder chiffon Zuhair Murad gown with a pleated bodice, an embroidered bodice, a side slit and a train.