All the Must-See Looks from the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell

Stars celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the charity event — which raises money for children in need — at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles  

By Hanna Flanagan and Lauren Lieberman November 15, 2021 01:22 PM

1 of 25

Jennifer Garner

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

in a strapless black Prada gown and a metallic green clutch. 

2 of 25

Kate Hudson

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a pink and red floral one-shoulder gown with a satin sash by Carolina Herrera and Boucheron jewelry. 

3 of 25

Kerry Washington

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

in a sparkling pink Prada column gown.

4 of 25

Jessica Alba

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a black Stella McCartney column gown with sheer detailing and a matching clutch.

5 of 25

Vanessa Bryant

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wore a pink sequin and feather-embellished Pamella Roland gown to the gala, where she was honored with the Giving Tree Award for her dedication to children in need

6 of 25

Mindy Kaling

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a sequin one-sleeve Valentino gown. 

7 of 25

Hilary Duff

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

wearing a sequin Osman Yousefzada long sleeve gown with structured shoulders and a side slit. 

8 of 25

Nicole Richie

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a vintage Christian Dior dress paired with emerald and diamond earrings. 

9 of 25

Mandy Moore

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

in a black Versace dress and strappy sandals. 

10 of 25

Zooey Deschanel

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wearing a pleated green dress by Vampire's Wife with a white clutch. 

11 of 25

Lauren Conrad

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a strapless red ballgown by Honayada.

12 of 25

Natalia Bryant

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a pink asymmetrical belted Monsoori gown featuring a slit, teamed with a matching clutch and peeptoe pumps. 

13 of 25

Ciara

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wearing a brown Ashi Studio gown featuring a sheer button up top with an exposed matching bra and a mermaid skirt. 

14 of 25

Jenna Dewan

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a floral silk dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves, paired with metallic Jimmy Choo heels. 

15 of 25

Riley Keough

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wearing a white gown by The Row and Tiffany & Co. jewels. 

16 of 25

Miranda Kerr

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wearing a floral lace Michael Kors dress, a silver metallic clutch and clear heels. 

17 of 25

Behati Prinsloo

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a black Versace dress featuring lace details and straps adorned with gold hardware and bows. 

18 of 25

Jordana Brewster

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a black Mônot column gown with an exposed sequin bandeau and a VRAI diamond choker. 

19 of 25

Julie Bowen

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a sheer black lace gown by Marchesa. 

20 of 25

Molly Sims

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wearing a pink satin pleated Zuhair Murad gown featuring a plunging neckline and a belted waist. 

21 of 25

Erin and Sara Foster

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Erin (left) in custom Markarian and Sara (right) in Dolce & Gabbana. 

22 of 25

Rachel Zoe

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a pleated metallic Oscar de la Renta gown and David Webb jewels.

23 of 25

Hilary Rhoda

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a strapless floral Monique Lhuillier gown. 

24 of 25

Shay Mitchell

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

wearing a black off-the-shoulder corset dress by Toni Maticevski and JustDesi jewels. 

25 of 25

Jasmine Tookes

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wearing a one-shoulder chiffon Zuhair Murad gown with a pleated bodice, an embroidered bodice, a side slit and a train. 

