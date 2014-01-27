Babes in Braids at the Grammys: See Sara Bareilles's Katniss-Inspired Plaits and More!

Jason LaVeris/Filmmagic

The Grammys always bring out some serious hair moves. And this year is no different. The “mane” trend of the evening: big, bold braids.

Sara Bareilles paired her whimsical Blumarine gown with some edgy cornrowed plaits. The inspiration? Katniss Everdeen. Stylist Rolando Beauchamp used Garnier Fructis “Style Deconstructed Beach Chic” texturizing spray on her damp hair, then rough-dried it and added cornrows from front to back, curling the non-braided sections and working Garnier Fructis “Style Deconstructed Move It” gel throughout for more texture.

The hair may have been complicated, but as for her dress, the singer said it was an easy choice. “This was the first one I tried on,” she shared on the carpet. “Then I went and tried on others, but went back. I literally put this on and said, ‘I’m going to the party.'”

Colbie Caillat added some edge to her topknot via an upside-down French braid at the back of her head. She teamed her major do with a bright red gown featuring illusion details. And Chrissy Teigen chose a skinny hairline braid above her ear and lots of volume to go with her gold Johanna Johnson gown.

Which beauty look is your favorite? Share your thoughts below!

–Brittany Talarico

