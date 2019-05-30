This Super Comfy, $20 Maxi Skirt Comes in 60 Colors — and Shoppers Say It’s Perfect for Summer

As the weather gets hotter and hotter, you’re probably looking for solutions to stay as cool as possible — especially during those all-day summer outings when you’re sweating up a storm. While everyone has a personal preference for their warm weather outfit of choice, over 2,000 Amazon shoppers live in this lightweight maxi skirt all summer long.

The Azules Rayon Maxi Skirt is the most reviewed maxi skirt on the retail giant’s site thanks to its incredible comfort and affordability. The skirt comes in 60 color options (yes, you read that right!), so you have tons of colors to choose from, including forest green, burgundy, black, heathered gray, and navy blue. The high-waisted skirt has a foldover waistband, so it can be worn as high or low as you want it, and sizes range from small to 3X. While each color and size varies a bit in price, you won’t find a skirt over $20 — which means you can stock up on a couple without breaking the bank.

Amazon shoppers have left the Azules maxi skirt tons of positive reviews, raving that it’s super soft and flowy, making it the perfect skirt to wear on hot summer days.

“I was curious about maxi skirts, and I wanted to find something cheap to just try them out. I didn’t want to spend a ton of money on something I might not even like. This was perfect! The skirt is cute, not too long like some can be. I’m like five foot five and other maxi skirts are just way too long,” one reviewer wrote. “This skirt can be dressed up or down. It does hug your body from your waist to above half-way down your thighs — I like it because it helps show off my curves. The fabric is light and soft, so it can be worn during the summer without dying of heat exhaustion.”

Plus, customers love that the skirt is super flattering on different body types. “I am satisfied for the price on the quality of this skirt. It flows beautifully and covers lumps and bumps you just don’t want the world to see. I hadn’t been to work five minutes when I received my first complement and before the day was out several people had told me I look like I lost weight,” another shopper wrote. “I need a huge collection of these skirts!”

If you notice tons of women wearing this skirt soon, don’t be surprised: The Azules maxi skirt could just be the skirt of the summer.