More Than 13,000 Amazon Customers Swear by This $10 Clay Mask

While there are hundreds (if not thousands) of face masks options available, you’d be hard pressed to find one that boasts more five-star reviews than the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask. Amazon customers are literally writing novels about how it has transformed their skin, sharing astonishing Aztec Clay Mask before-and-after photos.

Since going viral a few years ago, the mask has racked up over 13,000 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who have referred to is as the “holy grail of face masks” for acne — and it makes sense because it’s made with 100 percent bentonite clay, which helps to draw out the skin’s impurities. Unlike most face masks — which come ready to apply — you’ll have to whip up your own concoction using equal parts Aztec Indian Healing clay and apple cider vinegar or water. Yes, it’s a little extra work, but reviewers alike agree it’s totally worth the time because it leaves their pores feeling so refreshed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Buy It! Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing Facial & Body Mask, $10.95; amazon.com

“This stuff is incredible. It [dragged] up more dirt than a girl with an internet connection with a grudge, but unlike Jessica who ruined my life for a brief period of time, this made me feel good about myself,” one customer comically wrote.

After mixing, apply the smooth, paste-like substance to the skin using your fingertips or, as reviewers recommend, with a silicone brush applicator, and allow it to dry for up to 20 minutes. (Note: Dry time can vary depending on your skin’s sensitivity.) As it dries, you’ll feel a pulling and tightening sensation, which is just the deep pore cleansing in action. The mask is so powerful that many customers recommend only using it once a week and moisturizing right after, as it’ll leave your skin feeling a tad on the dry side.

“This product is AMAZING. It’s an official Holy Grail product of mine,” another reviewer wrote. “I ideally use it once-a-week, and it feels as if angels themselves have taken the time, to delicately renew my skin with the magical touch of their wings.”

Dramatic, yes, but the mask is so popular, it even has a few celeb loyalists too, including Mindy Kaling, Khloé Kardashian and Lili Reinhart. In 2015, Kaling shared a photo on Instagram wearing the Aztec mask that she mixed with Bragg’s organic raw apple cider vinegar (also available on Amazon).

“Sometimes I put glop on my face for beauty reasons,” Kaling captioned the photo. “This one was cheapo and fun to mix and really worked. I don’t get paid by them or anything! Just have mega oily skin… It works!”

What’s more is you can even get everything you need to use the Aztec clay mask in a set for $25 on Amazon. It includes a bottle of Bragg’s apple cider vinegar, a natural bamboo bowl, stirrer, scoop, brush, and tote to store all the essentials in and would make a great gift for your skincare-loving bestie.

Amazon

Buy It! Aztec Clay Official Premium Mask Set by Etana Beauty, $24.95; amazon.com

As if you needed more of a reason to purchase one of Amazon’s most-reviewed face masks, just read this review:

“I went to a Soulcycle and then Hot Yoga class, followed by a brunch all without washing my face (on the run ya know). Cue the breakouts and skin issues the next day. Decided to try it again. Healed. Like miracle cure my face was beatific. It’s like a reset button whenever you don’t take care of your skin and I am FULLY HERE FOR IT.”

Um, same.