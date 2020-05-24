Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her Toned Bikini Body in Photos Taken by Husband Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry is soaking up some sun!

On Saturday, the mom of three showed off her fit figure in an army green bikini, posting a few photos taken by her husband, NBA star Steph Curry.

"Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30," she captioned the post. In both photos, the cookbook author appeared to stand in front of a staircase in the couple's backyard.

Several of her friends and fans showered Ayesha in complements under the post. "Alrighty. Lemme get my life together," pal Gabrielle Union joked. Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods commented, "Skinnnnny minnny," and La La Anthony wrote, "I mean. 🔥🔥😍😍😍❤️‼️WOW‼️."

Ayesha and Steph — who have now been married for eight years — share daughters Riley Elizabeth, 7, and Ryan Carson, 4, and 1-year-old son Canon.

The adorable family of five celebrated their Memorial Day weekend with a camping trip in their backyard. Ayesha shared some adorable photos of husband Steph setting up a tent in their lawn and a few selfies of the family cozied up inside.

"Camped in the yard last night and watched Jumanji. Love this little fam of mine," she captioned the post.

It's been a busy few months for Ayesha who recently launched a new lifestyle magazine, Sweet July. It was a big moment for the television personality, who became the first woman of color to come out with her own magazine since Oprah Winfrey and the late B. Smith.

“I’m so nervous and excited about it,” she told PEOPLE in April. “This first issue is all about presence and gratitude, which I think is so important, not only in life, but especially right now. I just hope that people find a sense of peace from it.”

“Representation matters,” Ayesha added. “It was so exciting to know that as my girls grow up, they can see themselves within the pages. And for people in the same boat as me, or just working women everywhere, to have that representation in an easy-going way, I think is important."

Ayesha graced the first cover, looking radiant in a yellow tulle ensemble and coordinating eyeliner. Inside, fans will find that her family had their own role in the making of the magazine as well.

“Everyone was so excited to contribute,” she said of her entourage. “It’s probably the most excited they’ve been to get involved.”

The magazine's “Connected” column features an emotional conversation between her and Steph about the importance of saying “I love you” — and in the “Ask Mom Anything” feature, Ayesha tackles questions from her daughters.