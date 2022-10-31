Ayesha Curry Shares Which Amazon Small Businesses She's Shopping This Holiday Season

Ayesha Curry is shopping small for the holidays this year.

The Sweet July creator has teamed up with Amazon for an Amazon Small Business Gift Guide to spread the word about the shopping platform, encouraging people to take advantage of all these unique businesses have to offer.

"I'm a small business myself and sell on Amazon with some of my products, and I'm a huge supporter of small businesses on Amazon, so it only made sense to say yes and be able to speak to all the things that I love on there," Curry tells PEOPLE exclusively of her work with Amazon.

Highlighting that there are over 500,000 small businesses on Amazon — something many people may not realize — Curry points to businesses run by woman and BIPOC creators as ones she's especially excited to shop with this holiday season.

Curry, 33, curated her picks in her own Amazon gift guide, telling PEOPLE that some of her favorite buys are from businesses she's already been supporting.

Noah Graham/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"There's one brand called BYCHARI that we love within my Sweet July family and just as a business on its own," she shares of the jewelry brand. "We've carried it in our Oakland store for quite some time, but it's also available on Amazon. It's a women-owned, Black-owned business. Everything's handmade. It's affordable for the quality that you're getting."

Curry's recommendations also fall in line with her current interests, including wellness. While she admits that she's into wellness "right now" and tries to be better with it, it's something that she goes through in "peaks and valleys." Nevertheless, she says she's into stretching right now and doing yoga with her kids, Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4, whom she shares with Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry, 34.

"There's an amazing Black-owned, female-founded business called Livity. They do these chic cork yoga mats," Curry says. "What I love about them is, yes, they're a small business, but they're also sustainable and passionate about the environment. It's nice that you can have peace of mind that the yoga mat that you're practicing on also is conscious."

Curry is also thinking ahead to gifts that will be easy to gift to plenty of people on her list for the holidays, and Zach&Zoe honey fits the bill. The small brand makes a spicy honey that Curry recommends for chicken and waffles and charcuterie boards, as well as a raw honey that's totally pure.

"You can tell that they put a lot of care into what they're doing," Curry says of the brand. "It's really high quality, no additives, no preservatives. It's just as raw as it can get. And the honey's delicious! You can order in bulk and use as stocking stuffers or gifts to coworkers and still support the small-business community."

When it comes to her own wish list, though, Curry doesn't want much. Quality time with her family is at the top of her list, she tells PEOPLE.

"I want the cuddles, I want the handmade card," she says. "I love the act of giving more than receiving. So for me, I just get really geeked about what I'm going to get everybody else."

Her goal this year is to recruit her three children to make goodies for the neighborhood. She says her kids love crafting and baking, and she wants to take after a family friend who used to make treats for everyone during the holidays, including the mailman, the family doctor and anyone else they came across during the season of giving.

"I want to be that girl this year, and I'm going to try really hard. We'll see how it goes," she says with a laugh.

If she and her do end up whipping up treats for the neighborhood, they'll most likely do it in matching pajamas, something Curry is very "big" into. In her house, Christmas starts right after Thanksgiving, when the family comes together to decorate the tree and listen to classic Christmas songs, she shares.

"Anything Mariah Carey," she says of what can be heard playing around the house. "I like to put the jazz setting on our piano and play smooth jazz. I feel like that's always a vibe."

You can shop Curry's Amazon Small Business Gift Guide now for all your holiday needs and enjoy the perks of the shopping site's quick shipping — perfect for last-minute shoppers — while still supporting small businesses.