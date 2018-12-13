Crazy Rich Asians Star Awkwafina Can Relate to Your Bad Online Shopping Habits

It’s been a whirlwind year for Awkwafina. The breakout star of 2018 starred in two of the year’s biggest blockbusters — Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 — hosted SNL for the fist time, hit fashion home-runs again and again on the red carpet and continues to captivate new fans with her candid social media presence.

So when PEOPLE caught up with the rising star at Shopbop's "Let's…Play…Holiday!" party in N.Y.C., we couldn’t wait to find out more about her brave and confident sense of style. Turns out, she is a huge online shopper just like the rest of us.

“I’m one of the night online shoppers, who might have drank a little too much Remy and went on Shopbop and spent $8,000 and then you wake up and you’re like, “What’s that?! What are those shoes?'” she joked in her signature sense of humor, before adding, “No, but seriously, I’m definitely a shopper, and I love Shopbop.”

As for one of her favorite designers to buy on the global online fashion retailer, Awkwafina turns to Sandy Liang, a friend who she bonded with at the party.

“I’m wearing Sandy Liang tonight, and I know Sandy very well,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve been a huge fan of her for long time now. When I got the options [for Shopbop party] I saw Sandy in there, and there was no way I wasn’t going to wear her. She’s amazing. The way that she approaches fashion, she does in a way that’s so carefree and so spontaneous and it makes sense. I can relate to that for sure.”

Someone else who helps inspire Awkwafina’s fashion choices is sought-after celebrity stylist Avo Yermagyan.

“My stylist is amazing, and he’s transformed my life,” she shared. “He disagrees with a lot of stuff that I wear in my normal day-to-day life like slides with socks with a dress. But that’s like what I do — you got to stay true to you too.”

As for finding a dress to wear to her first Golden Globes (where Crazy Rich Asians is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical), she said the hunt is on.

“I’ve dreamed about it,” she said. “I just hope that my shoes will be okay and comfortable because sometimes that’s really bad.”