Away’s Backpack with a 9,000-Person Waitlist Is Now 50% Off
Of course it’s selling out fast
Labor Day markdowns might have ended, but there’s still one major sale that’s taking the Internet by storm. Away, the ultra-popular travel gear brand that calls celebrities like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Mandy Moore, and Kristen Bell fans, launched its first-ever sitewide sale this week, with everything (yes, everything!) going for up to 50 percent off. The markdowns include the label’s iconic carry-on suitcases with built-in batteries, which are selling out fast.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted travel plans for many over the past few months, so shoppers who want to score something from Away that isn’t a suitcase might prefer its carryable bags and accessories instead. Luckily, one of the brand’s most in-demand products is on sale for 50 percent off right now: The Backpack.
Buy It! Away The Backpack in Navy Nylon, $97 (orig. $195); away.com
Away’s Backpack, which became its fastest-selling item shortly after it launched in the summer of 2018, racked up a 9,000-person waitlist the following spring, according to an Away representative. The slim and minimalist bag boasts glowing reviews, with a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from over 140 customers.
Like everything else from Away, the water-resistant Backpack is designed to make traveling so much easier. It includes a back panel that can be slid over suitcase handles, as well as a laptop sleeve that fits 15-inch computers. The main compartment can hold shoes, clothes, and other bulky items like headphones, while the middle zippered section can organize tickets, phones, and notebooks. Its slim front pocket can fit flat magazines, while a hidden pocket on its back allows for easy access to important documents like passports.
Reviewers have called it “the perfect companion” and “such a versatile product.” One shopper wrote, “This bag really gives you the support that you need, not to mention the huge number of pockets and space to put your things. It’s like a Mary Poppins bag!”
While plenty of colors have already sold out, shoppers can still score Away’s Backpack for 50 percent off in green, navy, and sand. Looking for a brighter option? The sea green version is 15 percent off. Check out the Away Backpacks below and shop the sale that’s on everyone’s lips now.
Buy It! Away The Backpack in Green Nylon, $97 (orig. $195); away.com
Buy It! Away The Backpack in Sand Nylon, $97 (orig. $195); away.com
Buy It! Away The Backpack in Sea Green Nylon, $165 (orig. $195); away.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.