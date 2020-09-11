Away’s Backpack with a 9,000-Person Waitlist Is Now 50% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted travel plans for many over the past few months, so shoppers who want to score something from Away that isn’t a suitcase might prefer its carryable bags and accessories instead. Luckily, one of the brand’s most in-demand products is on sale for 50 percent off right now: The Backpack.

Away’s Backpack, which became its fastest-selling item shortly after it launched in the summer of 2018, racked up a 9,000-person waitlist the following spring, according to an Away representative. The slim and minimalist bag boasts glowing reviews, with a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from over 140 customers.

Like everything else from Away, the water-resistant Backpack is designed to make traveling so much easier. It includes a back panel that can be slid over suitcase handles, as well as a laptop sleeve that fits 15-inch computers. The main compartment can hold shoes, clothes, and other bulky items like headphones, while the middle zippered section can organize tickets, phones, and notebooks. Its slim front pocket can fit flat magazines, while a hidden pocket on its back allows for easy access to important documents like passports.

Reviewers have called it “the perfect companion” and “such a versatile product.” One shopper wrote, “This bag really gives you the support that you need, not to mention the huge number of pockets and space to put your things. It’s like a Mary Poppins bag!”

