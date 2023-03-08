Avril Lavigne and Tyga Sit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week in Matching Black Leather Outfits

Avril Lavigne and Tyga were dressed to impress during Paris Fashion Week.

A day after sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on Monday, the couple sat front row at the Y/Project Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show.

For the appearance, the "Sk8er Boi" singer, 38, and rapper, 33, wore matching, floor-length leather coats over plain black tops and accessorized with chain-link necklaces. Tyga donned edgy leather pants, while Lavigne's pants featured a cutout detail along the leg. She completed the look with a smoky eyeliner.

ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock

The couple was previously seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris last Wednesday.

While the outing saw the couple dressed in more casual outfits, it was the first time they were seen together after TMZ published photos of them sharing a meal at Nobu restaurant last month.

"Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "It's very new. It's very casual."

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," the insider said at the time.