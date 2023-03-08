Lifestyle Style Avril Lavigne and Tyga Sit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week in Matching Black Leather Outfits Lavigne and Tyga were previously seen sharing a kiss Monday during Paris Fashion Week By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 8, 2023 12:24 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock Avril Lavigne and Tyga were dressed to impress during Paris Fashion Week. A day after sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on Monday, the couple sat front row at the Y/Project Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show. Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are Spotted Arriving Together at Leonardo DiCaprio's Party in Paris For the appearance, the "Sk8er Boi" singer, 38, and rapper, 33, wore matching, floor-length leather coats over plain black tops and accessorized with chain-link necklaces. Tyga donned edgy leather pants, while Lavigne's pants featured a cutout detail along the leg. She completed the look with a smoky eyeliner. ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock The couple was previously seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris last Wednesday. Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' as They Share Kiss in Paris: Source While the outing saw the couple dressed in more casual outfits, it was the first time they were seen together after TMZ published photos of them sharing a meal at Nobu restaurant last month. "Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "It's very new. It's very casual." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year. "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," the insider said at the time.