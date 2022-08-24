Avril Lavigne Says She Aims for 'Comfort' When Putting Together a Look: 'I F---ing Hate Heels'

Avril Lavigne is all about being comfy in whatever clothes she is rocking.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her new clothing collaboration with Killstar, the musician, 37, also opens up about her style choices, namely how she always chooses to be true to herself in the clothing she wears.

"Honestly, I really don't think about [putting a look together] that hard," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I kind of just naturally put looks together, and I go for comfort."

"I f---ing hate heels. I'll wear heels if it's a wedge, but most of the time I'm in a flat. You'll see me in a heel one percent of my life — I just want to be comfortable," Lavigne continues. "I grew up skateboarding in high school and wore a lot of baggy pants and hoodies. I love to still rock a big baggy hoodie and baggy pants, but, [when] I'm on stage, I want to sparkle."

Detailing that she doesn't "really pull inspiration from anyone in particular" when it comes to her fashion choices, the "Sk8er Boi" singer adds: "I love to put studs and sparkles on my outfits and kind of create my looks. A lot of my looks are custom these days, too. ... It's unique to me, my mood and my music typically, and my head space and my body type. It's what I feel comfortable in."

Recently, Lavigne — who is no stranger to the fashion game, having previously launched her Rock 'n Roll-themed clothing line Abbey Dawn back in 2008 — has joined forces with the gothic and alternative clothing brand Killstar to launch a new collection.

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar line features ready-to-wear fashion, intimates and accessories, and is crafted largely using Lavigne's signature bubblegum pop pink. "I love pink," Lavigne tells PEOPLE. "The pink and black combination I love, and I've been rocking that for 15 years. ... I just love pink. It makes me happy."

Noting that working with Killstar was a "really perfect collab," Lavigne says, "I wear Killstar, obviously, and I love their clothes. They brought up an idea of doing a collaboration, and it felt like it would be a ton of fun."

"It was really easy, and we got to throw my vibe onto their silhouette," she continues. "We just made a rock 'n roll, edgy delivery with skulls, skeletons and barbed wire, and the pieces are really cute. It's a nice balance and mixture of rock 'n roll and sexy."

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection ranges in price from $14.99 to $59.99, and is available in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL.

Making the line both affordable and size-inclusive was of the utmost importance, Lavigne explains. "Killstar's a great brand for that, and my fans come from all over the world. They're so supportive of everything I do," she says.

"I really wanted to make sure with the collection that everyone can enjoy it and wear it with confidence, being size inclusive and affordable," Lavigne continues.

And while she herself is a fan of each piece featured within the collaboration, the Canadian native tells PEOPLE she really enjoys the bubblegum pink TOMB suitcase, which she carried with her while appearing on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour.

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection is available to shop online now.