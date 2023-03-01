Avril Lavigne Lets Her Clothes Do the Talking at Fashion Week Post-Mod Sun Split: 'Trust Your Instincts'

The pop-punk princess is letting her clothes do the talking

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 1, 2023 06:09 PM
Avril Lavigne attends the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France.
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Avril Lavigne wears her emotions on her sleeve…literally.

Shortly after breaking off her engagement to Mod Sun (and the day after he addressed the sudden split on social media) Lavigne, 38, attended the Courrèges show at Paris Fashion Week, where she sat front row next to Lisa Rinna and sported a statement tee that made a literal statement.

The top in question? A Vetements T-shirt that read "I'm not doing s--- today" with another line of text underneath saying "Mission Accomplished" and a green check mark. Over top, she wore a floor-length wool trench coat and paired the look with thigh-high black boots and a matching black purse.

Avril Lavigne attends the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France
Jacopo Raule/Getty

She didn't stop making statements with the statement tee, however: In an Instagram carousel shared Tuesday, Feb. 28, the singer posed in front of various Parisian backgrounds including a marble statue, in the streets and while stepping out of the car.

In the photos, Lavigne is wearing a Vetements "Hidden Messages" blazer embroidered with phrases including "be patient," "good things take time," "be yourself," "unbreak my heart," "trust your instincts," "every day is a chance to be better," and "every day is a gift that's why they call it the present."

She paired the piece with a black miniskirt, a small black purse, heeled boots and large Vetements brand sunglasses layered underneath her bleach-blonde bob.

Lavigne was enjoying her time in the city of love on the heels of news that she and her beau of 10 months had split. An insider close to the former couple told PEOPLE that "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple."

