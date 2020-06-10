These Breathable Pajamas from Amazon Are 'Cool to the Touch' and Perfect for Hot Sleepers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now that warm weather is officially here, many of us are doing everything we can to stay cool and comfortable at home — whether that’s investing in cooling bedding or shopping for breathable clothes. So if you’re on the hunt for the perfect PJs to wear this summer (and beyond!), we found a popular pajama set that Amazon shoppers say is perfect for hot sleepers.

Made of a lightweight rayon and spandex blend that’ll feel cool on your skin, the Avidlove Pajama Set for women comes with a loose-fitting shirt and a matching pair of drawstring shorts that customers say are “incredibly soft and breathable.” One shopper raved: “The material feels like a little bit of heaven! It's very soft and cool to the touch.”

And even though the PJs are super light, you don’t have to worry about them being see-through since reviewers note that the fabric is tightly woven. “I tend to become overheated at night and these PJs are very breezy,” wrote another shopper. “No more waking up sweaty and gross!”

We’re warning you now, once you try them, you might not want to take these pajamas off. Not only are they a major upgrade to the old t-shirts you’re probably used to sleeping in, but they’ll also quickly become your favorite loungewear set. Shoppers say they’re comfortable enough to wear around the house all day, which is an added plus since many of us are still spending way more time at home. One person even called them the “most comfortable and aesthetically pleasing pair of PJs I own!”

At just $25, Avidlove’s two-piece pajama set is pretty affordable, too. It’s available in sizes small through XXL and comes in 11 different colors, ranging from basic neutrals to dark red and peachy pink — and based on the reviews, you’ll likely want to stock up on one of each. “I loved them so much, I ordered two more pairs in other colors!” one shopper said.

Since cooling clothing and bedding are so popular in the summer, be sure to grab one of these breathable pajama sets on Amazon for yourself while they’re still in stock.