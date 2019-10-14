Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Skincare Brand Is 30 Percent Off on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon;

Members of the sensitive skin club, rejoice! Amazon just launched a big sale on a celeb-loved brand that’s packed with skincare goodies aimed to treat itchy, dry, and Eczema- and acne-prone skin.

The retailer’s new 30 percent off Aveeno sale features markdowns on just about everything — lotion, body wash, shampoo, face wash, sunscreen, and even anti-aging skincare like night cream and eye cream (just be sure to clip the coupon featured in the listing and you’ll see the savings applied during check out). With savings like these, we wouldn’t be surprised if celeb fans like Whitney Port and Jennifer Aniston (who used the skincare line for 35 years before she became the face of the brand) were shopping it, too!

Amazon’s Aveeno Sale

What’s even more impressive than the sheer quantity of products on sale is that the 30 percent off coupon is added on top of existing markdowns, meaning you may save even more on some items (FYI, you have to be a Prime member or sign up for a free 30-day trial to gain access to the coupon). It’s the perfect time to stock up on staples like face wash and daily moisturizers before winter’s cold and drying conditions arrive.

Prime members can also score savings on all of these items — even after the sale ends — by taking advantage of the retailer’s subscribe and save program, which will get you up to 20 percent off Aveeno items you elect to get auto-delivered every month, every other month, or up to every six months.

Whether you’re ready to try something new, step up your skincare routine, or restock your shower and beauty bag, there are tons of under-$10 items to score right now, and everything from the sale is under $15. Browse the full assortment on Amazon, or shop some of the brand’s best-sellers on sale right here.

Aveeno Scalp Soothing Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo, $4.88 (orig. $6.97)

Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Facial Scrub, $3.95 (orig. $7.69)

Aveeno Positively Radiant Intensive Night Cream, $9.78 (orig. $13.97)

Aveeno Absolutely Ageless 3-in-1 Eye Cream, $10.73 (orig. $18.47)

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes for Sensitive Skin, $8.38 (orig. $11.97)