This Overnight Hydrating Hair Mask Is Perfect for Reviving Damaged Locks — and It’s Only $7

Let’s face it: Your hair goes through a lot during the winter. From getting blown out, done up, and styled for the holidays to battling intense indoor heat and dry winter weather, it can end up feeling brittle, damaged, or simply overworked come the new year. But you don’t have to wait until the seasons change to achieve moisturized, shiny, and healthy-looking hair.

The best way to combat dry and damaged hair is by drinking plenty of water (it’s an added bonus for your skin, too) — but sometimes that just isn’t enough! If you’re looking to give your locks some extra love without spending a fortune on salon treatments or pricey beauty products, we’ve got just the solution for you: Aveeno’s Hydrating Oat Milk Blend Overnight Oats Hair Mask.

This easy-to-use hair mask is available at Walmart for just $7, and it works overnight so you don’t have to. Simply apply it to your hair from root to ends before bed and rinse it out in the morning. It’s as easy as that.

Infused with both oat milk and almond milk, Aveeno’s lightweight mask nourishes and hydrates hair while also soothing your scalp, leaving your strands shiny and smooth. And thanks to its sulfate-, dye-, and paraben-free formula, it’s perfect to use on all hair types — including color-treated hair.

Scroll down to add the Aveeno hair mask to your shopping cart for just $7 and start the new year with healthy, hydrated, and gorgeous-looking hair.

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Aveeno Hydrating Oat Milk Blend Overnight Oats Hair Mask, $6.97; walmart.com