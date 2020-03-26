This $9 Hand Cream with 2,220 Five-Star Reviews Is Exactly What Your Skin Needs Right Now

Image zoom Nordstrom

You’ve probably (hopefully) been washing your hands a lot more lately. If you’re doing it multiple times a day for the proper 20 seconds, your skin has likely become extremely dry, cracked, and irritated. Ours, too. So we’ve been looking for anything to relieve them of that pain. Drew Barrymore recommended this $14 hand hydrating solution on Instagram, which led us to discover yet another moisturizing product that Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop raving about: the Aveda Hand Relief cream.

Formulated with andiroba oil and other botanical additives, the cream delivers an intense dose of hydration to soothe dry hands. The formula is 95 percent derived from plants, non-petroleum minerals, and water, and it’s completely free of any harsh chemicals or preservatives like parabens, sulfates, and formaldehyde. It features Aveda’s signature “pure-fume” aroma that’s made with organic orange, lavandin, eucalyptus and other flower essences.

Despite its thicker texture, the Aveda moisturizer feels lightweight and absorbs quickly, according to reviewers. And many have commented that it leaves their skin feeling soft and smooth all day long, so it’s no surprise that it has racked up an impressive 2,220 five-star reviews.

Buy It! Aveda Hand Relief Hand Cream, $9–$24; nordstrom.com

“This is the best hand cream I have used and I always have it on hand,” wrote one shopper. “It has a nice subtle scent and it is absorbed quickly into the skin. I use it every night and throughout the day. My hands stay soft and smooth.”

Others suggest the best time to use it is after washing your hands (which feels very relevant at this time). “This is HANDS down the absolute best lotion for dry skin. Best way to use it is immediately after washing your hands,” wrote another. “I love the scent and get compliments on it all the time. I keep a bottle on my nightstand and a travel size one in my purse. I have been purchasing this product for years and I will continue to!”

Simply apply a liberal amount to the back of clean hands and massage it into the skin until it has completely absorbed. Some shoppers say you’ll love it so much that you’ll want to use it all over your body, too. “This is truly a miracle cream,” one commented. “I love the fresh, organic smell it has and the light/creamy texture completely nourishes the skin. I even use it all over my body but I need to get more because it goes fast.”

The smallest tube, which is 1.4 ounces, will cost you $9, while the largest tube retails for $24. If your hands are desperate for some much-needed hydration, go ahead and splurge on the bigger version. Your skin deserves it for all that A+ hand washing you’ve been doing!

