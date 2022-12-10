Ava Phillippe Sports Bright Orange Hair and Bikini Top at Celine Runway Show in LA

After debuting her new bright orange hair during Thanksgiving, Ava Phillippe showed off the look in a bikini top and skirt set at Thursday's Celine runway show in Los Angeles

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 10, 2022 06:27 PM
Ava Phillippe, 23, Stuns In Bikini Top At Celine Show
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ava Phillippe is painting the town red.

The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon took an edgy approach to her look with a head of bright orange hair that stood out in photos at Thursday's Celine Fashion Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

She wore a seersucker striped skirt set trimmed in white with gold buttons, wearing the shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black string bikini top underneath. Phillippe accessorized the look with a light yellow Celine handbag and a pair of black strappy heels.

Phillippe previously debuted her new orange hair for the fall in a Thanksgiving photo, writing: "Grateful for family time, pie, & so much more!" Witherspoon also posed with her lookalike daughter over the holiday.

The bond between the mother-daughter duo is strong, with Witherspoon, 46, posting a sweet tribute to her daughter on her 23rd birthday. On her Instagram Story, she shared an adorable throwback photo of Ava as a little girl, along with a current photo of the birthday girl.

Ava Phillippe, 23, Stuns In Bikini Top At Celine Show
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CELINE

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift," Witherspoon wrote. "Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."

Despite their close bond, Witherspoon has said that she doesn't think they look alike at all. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, when Jenna remarked on how the pair look like twins, Witherspoon denied it.

"She and I don't see it that much," Witherspoon said in October.

Ava's father and Witherspoon's ex Ryan Phillippe said he sees the resemblance between him and Witherspoon and their kids.

"What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon Reese looks like her and Ava looks like me," said Ryan, 48, referencing their 19-year-old son.

"My response is always, 'Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents?'" he added with a laugh. "Isn't that biologically how it's meant to work?"

