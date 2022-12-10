Ava Phillippe Sports Bright Orange Hair and Bikini Top at Celine Runway Show in LA

Ava Phillippe is painting the town red.

The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon took an edgy approach to her look with a head of bright orange hair that stood out in photos at Thursday's Celine Fashion Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

She wore a seersucker striped skirt set trimmed in white with gold buttons, wearing the shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black string bikini top underneath. Phillippe accessorized the look with a light yellow Celine handbag and a pair of black strappy heels.

Phillippe previously debuted her new orange hair for the fall in a Thanksgiving photo, writing: "Grateful for family time, pie, & so much more!" Witherspoon also posed with her lookalike daughter over the holiday.

The bond between the mother-daughter duo is strong, with Witherspoon, 46, posting a sweet tribute to her daughter on her 23rd birthday. On her Instagram Story, she shared an adorable throwback photo of Ava as a little girl, along with a current photo of the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift," Witherspoon wrote. "Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."

Despite their close bond, Witherspoon has said that she doesn't think they look alike at all. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, when Jenna remarked on how the pair look like twins, Witherspoon denied it.

"She and I don't see it that much," Witherspoon said in October.

Ava's father and Witherspoon's ex Ryan Phillippe said he sees the resemblance between him and Witherspoon and their kids.

"What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon Reese looks like her and Ava looks like me," said Ryan, 48, referencing their 19-year-old son.

"My response is always, 'Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents?'" he added with a laugh. "Isn't that biologically how it's meant to work?"