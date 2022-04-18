Ava Phillippe Shares 'Big Ole Southern Saying' She Learned from Mom Reese Witherspoon
Ava Phillippe is sharing some good advice she learned from everyone's favorite fictional Harvard Law grad.
Over the weekend, Phillippe, 22, attended The Zoe Report's ZOEasis event during Coachella where she shared a wise tidbit from mom Reese Witherspoon.
"If you want to look and feel your best — my motto is always: pretty is as pretty does," Phillippe told E! News at the event. "It's a big ole southern saying that my mom has always said to me."
Phillippe continued, sharing "if you treat other people with kindness and you treat yourself with kindness, you are going to glow within."
This wouldn't be the first time Phillippe has stressed the importance of goodwill.
In January, on her Instagram Story, Phillippe wrote a simple message to her followers, addressing those who were posting "bigoted" and "hateful" remarks in the comment section of her posts.
"QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," she wrote. "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love."
She did not give specific examples of the comments.
Phillippe's post came days after she responded to a fan during an Instagram Q&A when asked about her sexuality: "Do u like boys or girls?" She casually responded at the time, "I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever)," sharing it over a smiley selfie in blue eyeshadow.
Phillippe previously made her relationship Instagram official with college boyfriend Owen Mahoney in 2019, after they met at UC Berkeley. Mahoney has since earned her mom's approval and even joined the family on a tropical vacation last summer.