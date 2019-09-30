Ava Phillippe Shows Off New Pink Hair as She Gets 'Dressed Up' Like Her '2014 Self'

Ava Phillippe is thinking pink!

The 20-year-old daughter of actress Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe used her bubblegum pink hair color from five years ago as inspiration for her latest hair transformation. In a short video posted on her Instagram, Phillippe held up her 2014 school yearbook photo to the camera, which then panned over to reveal her new hot pink ‘do.

Phillippe styled the edgy look with a black ribbon choker, a nose ring and dramatic smoky eye shadow.

“dressed up as my 2014 self last night, proving that her essence is alive and well 🤘🏻💕,” Phillippe wrote.

The star’s mom already seems to be a big fan of her daughter’s fresh look. “Pinky! 💖,” Witherspoon wrote in the comments.

Image zoom Ava Phillippe/Instagram

Phillippe hasn’t been afraid to experiment with bold hair colors in the past. Just before Coachella in April, the natural blonde showed off fresh rainbow-colored highlights that fans became obsessed with.

“this is the best thing I’ve seen all week,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another said, “My favorite color you have had yet! 😘.”

Besides already being an expert in hair color switch-ups, Phillippe has become her famous mom’s go-to pro when it comes to makeup application tips.

“I learn a lot from my daughter [about makeup],” Witherspoon told PEOPLE, revealing that Phillippe honed her skills by watching YouTube tutorials. “Her understanding of how to apply it is so extensive.”

The actress is always asking Phillippe to touch up her look when she needs to go out. “If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I’ll be like, ‘Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can’t remember what goes in the crease,’ because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade,” Witherspoon said. “It’s crazy!”