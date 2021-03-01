Ava Phillippe Dyes Her Hair Purple Using a Product She Helped Create

The 21-year-old's limited-edition Hally Purple Ava-Lanche hair dye is available to shop now

It's a big day for Ava Phillippe! The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, 21, revealed that she helped create a new hair dye and showed off her hard work by sporting her new purple hue.

The natural blonde, who's experimented with colorful hair in the past, debuted a dusty lilac shade and revealed her new partnership with the semi-permanent hair color brand Hally in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, "I went purple 💜💜💜 and so can you! Purple Ava-lanche foaming hair color is now available for a limited time @colormehally ✨"

Her limited-edition Ava-Lanche collaboration ($25; hallyhair.com) launches today and will be available through April 30. Along with the hair dye — which features Hally's signature vegan, cruelty-free and ammonia-free foam formula — Ava's kit includes developer, latex-free gloves, two hair clips, soothing under-eye patches and de-stress putty.

"We're thrilled to announce our first hair color collaboration with Ava Phillippe! As someone who regularly colors her hair at home, we loved creating this custom dusty, lilac shade with Ava," the Gen Z-targeted brand states on its website. "Get ready for the perfect, purple pick-me-up! Available for a limited time only."

In a video for the new campaign, Ava gives a step-by-step tutorial for easy and mess-free application.

She starts by sectioning off her hair into three sections and covering her ears and hairline with lotion to make sure the dye doesn't get on her skin. Next, Ava mixes the Purple Ava-Lanche with developer and begins lathering the foamy formula on dry hair. While she waits for the product to work it's magic, the 21-year-old relaxes with Hally's under-eye patches and de-stress putty. Shampoo and condition as usual, then, "blow dry and voila!" the clip explains.

"Did a thing with @colormehally," Ava wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, "Swipe up to get yours!"

In 2019, the star showed off a major hair transformation inspired by her bubblegum pink hair color from five years prior. In a short video posted on her Instagram, Phillippe held up her 2014 school yearbook photo to the camera, which then panned over to reveal her new hot pink 'do.

Ava styled the edgy look with a black ribbon choker, a nose ring and dramatic smoky eye shadow.

"dressed up as my 2014 self last night, proving that her essence is alive and well 🤘🏻💕," she wrote.