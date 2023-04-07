Ava Phillippe Debuts New Bangs in Whimsical Instagram Post: 'Daisy Chains and Pretty Words'

Ava Phillippe is ready for spring.

The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe debuted a fresh look on Instagram on Thursday along with some other whimsical photos.

In the first photo, Phillippe unveils short bangs under a daisy chain crown. She's sporting dark black sunglasses, a bead and heart necklace, dangle earrings and a light blue tank.

"It isn't all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she wrote alongside the series of photos.

The second photo is a page from the book, In the Dream House: A Memoir, by Carmen Maria Machado. The third and fourth photos are orange flowers and a stunning photo of pink and white clouds against a bright blue sky.

In the last photo, Phillippe shares a screenshot of Hugh Grant from the movie Notting Hill and his line: "It's as if I've taken love heroin, and now I can't ever have it again."

Phillippe is known to have some fun with her hair. She took an edgy approach to her look with a head of bright orange hair that stood out in photos at a Celine Fashion Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles late last year.

She wore a seersucker striped skirt set trimmed in white with gold buttons, wearing the shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black string bikini top underneath. Phillippe accessorized the look with a light yellow Celine handbag and a pair of black strappy heels.

Ava Phillippe. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Phillippe previously debuted her new orange hair for the fall in a Thanksgiving photo, writing: "Grateful for family time, pie, & so much more!" Witherspoon also posed with her lookalike daughter over the holiday.

The bond between the mother and daughter duo is strong, with Witherspoon, 46, posting a sweet tribute to her daughter on her 23rd birthday. On her Instagram Story, she shared an adorable throwback photo of Phillippe as a little girl, along with a current photo of the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift," Witherspoon wrote. "Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Have the Sweetest Relationship

Despite their close bond, Witherspoon has said that she doesn't think they look alike at all. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, when Jenna Bush Hager remarked on how the pair look like twins, Witherspoon denied it.

"She and I don't see it that much," Witherspoon said in October.