Ava Phillippe Debuts New Bangs in Whimsical Instagram Post: 'Daisy Chains and Pretty Words'

The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe showed off a fresh look after rocking orange hair at the end of last year

Published on April 7, 2023
Ava Phillippe. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty, Ava Phillippe/instagram

Ava Phillippe is ready for spring.

The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe debuted a fresh look on Instagram on Thursday along with some other whimsical photos.

In the first photo, Phillippe unveils short bangs under a daisy chain crown. She's sporting dark black sunglasses, a bead and heart necklace, dangle earrings and a light blue tank.

"It isn't all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she wrote alongside the series of photos.

The second photo is a page from the book, In the Dream House: A Memoir, by Carmen Maria Machado. The third and fourth photos are orange flowers and a stunning photo of pink and white clouds against a bright blue sky.

In the last photo, Phillippe shares a screenshot of Hugh Grant from the movie Notting Hill and his line: "It's as if I've taken love heroin, and now I can't ever have it again."

Phillippe is known to have some fun with her hair. She took an edgy approach to her look with a head of bright orange hair that stood out in photos at a Celine Fashion Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles late last year.

She wore a seersucker striped skirt set trimmed in white with gold buttons, wearing the shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black string bikini top underneath. Phillippe accessorized the look with a light yellow Celine handbag and a pair of black strappy heels.

Ava Phillippe, 23, Stuns In Bikini Top At Celine Show
Ava Phillippe. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Phillippe previously debuted her new orange hair for the fall in a Thanksgiving photo, writing: "Grateful for family time, pie, & so much more!" Witherspoon also posed with her lookalike daughter over the holiday.

The bond between the mother and daughter duo is strong, with Witherspoon, 46, posting a sweet tribute to her daughter on her 23rd birthday. On her Instagram Story, she shared an adorable throwback photo of Phillippe as a little girl, along with a current photo of the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift," Witherspoon wrote. "Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."

Despite their close bond, Witherspoon has said that she doesn't think they look alike at all. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, when Jenna Bush Hager remarked on how the pair look like twins, Witherspoon denied it.

"She and I don't see it that much," Witherspoon said in October.

