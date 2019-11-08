These Leggings Just Spiked in Sales By Over 2,000% on Amazon — and They're Only $19

Image zoom Amazon

If you still haven’t found the perfect pair of leggings to live in this winter, Amazon shoppers have you covered. As the resident comfy legging experts of the Internet (sorry J. Lo), these savvy shoppers continue to uncover affordable options that you’ll *actually* want to buy.

While most of the leggings tend to eventually break onto Amazon’s Best Sellers list, these hidden gems typically appear first on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers, which tracks items that have seen “the biggest gain in sales over the past 24 hours.” The latest leggings to appear on the list are the Auu High Waisted Yoga Leggings, which spiked in sales by over 2,000 percent in one day when they rose from number 8,933 on the sales rank list up to spot 382.

The super stretchy leggings are made from a blend of polyester and spandex that reviewers describe as “buttery soft” and lightweight — so they’re the perfect companion for a yoga class at the gym or a night spent binging the latest Netflix release. They’re also breathable enough to sport during a high-intensity workout, with built-in moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry during your sweat sesh.

Available in nine different colors, from sleek navy to wine red, these leggings also feature flatlock seams to prevent uncomfortable chafing or rubbing against your skin. Plus, they have a gusseted crotch to keep you feeling cool and comfy ~everywhere~.

Buy It! Auu High Waisted Yoga Leggings,$17.49–$18.99; amazon.com

Between the squat-proof material and no-roll waistband, it’s no surprise these leggings have a near-perfect five-star rating from over 250 different reviewers — including multiple shoppers who declared them ‘the best leggings.’ Numerous other reviewers couldn’t get past the super deep pockets, which they determined are actually large enough to hold an oversized smartphone, along with keys, credit cards, and wireless headphones. In fact, more than half of the reviewers raved about the pockets as a standout feature.

“I really like these leggings. I have several pairs with pockets, these are different. They slant up, and are wider at the top. So easy to get your hand in and out of. It also makes them look nice with the angle. I’m very happy with these,” said one customer.

Another five-star reviewer wrote: “Firstly, the color is nice and airy. The white with the gray brightens the overall look. I have other gray pants, but this is my new favorite. The high waist is perfect for holding in your tummy. I particularly like that it has a thick flat piece of elastic that doesn’t roll down, lays completely flat and isn’t too tight. The phone pocket along the leg is AMAZING for working out. I never have anywhere to put my phone that doesn’t get in my way. It fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max with plenty of room.”

Best of all, these already-affordable leggings can also be purchased as a $33 two-pack to maximize your savings. Plus, you can choose between a full ankle-length fit or a cropped capri style in the nine different colorways.

While Amazon has plenty of great leggings options to shop, it’s clear that this $19 find should be at the top of your leggings wishlist. And with the holidays just around the corner, it’s not a bad idea to grab a pair for a loved one, too.