Australian Model and Actress Annalise Braakensiek, 46, Found Dead

Australian model and actress Annalise Braakensiek has died.

On Sunday, police visited Braakensiek’s home in Sydney for a welfare check after those close to the star became concerned about her whereabouts as she had not been heard from, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Inside the home, police found the body of a 46-year-old woman, who they have yet to formally identify as Braakensiek, The Herald reported.

At this time, her cause of death remains unknown and is not thought to be suspicious, The Guardian reported.

Less than a month before she was found dead, Braakensiek shared an Instagram post about feeling that life was “twisted and upside down” on Dec. 14.

“Everything seems to feel twisted and upside down at the moment… am I right?! Life’s challenges have been deep, dark, difficult, demanding and down right scary lately,” Braakensiek captioned a black and white photograph of herself naked standing on her head.

“For me and so many others I know. But today is a new day! and I’ve also had some of the best jobs, travels and experiences of my life this year for which I’m THAT grateful. So, here’s to happiness and light, endless possibilities and new beginnings,” Braakensiek continued.

The model then went on to thank her fans and friends who have helped her through a “turbulent year.”

Braakensiek also opened up about her battle with depression in a separate Instagram post on Dec. 4. “Hanging in there by the hair on my chiny chin chin,” Braakensiek wrote. “Sheesh it’s been a challenging year for so many of us, am I right?!?!?!”

Braakensiek was an advocate for mental health. In November, she revealed she was an ambassador for R U OK? — a suicide prevention charity in Australia.

“I’m a proud ambassador for this fantastic suicide prevention charity… mental health has so so many misconceptions, criticism, misunderstandings and false judgements still!! We have to break the silence on mental health because it happens to the best of us,” Braakensiek explained.

Shortly after the news of her death broke, the charity expressed their condolences on Twitter.

“The R U OK? team are devastated to hear of the loss of much loved and respected R U OK? Ambassador Annalise Braakensiek. Our heartfelt condolences are with her friends, family and those whose lives she touched.”

Braakensiek made her TV debut in 1997 as Stephanie in Heartbreak High. She then went on to star in Home and Away (1998), Pizza (2000) and Play Your Cards Right (2002-03).

She also starred in the 2000 film Mr. Accident, Fat Pizza (2003) and Sleuth 101 (2010).

In 2002, Braakensiek married stockbroker Danny Goldberg and the two split in 2018, 9 News reported.

A representative for Braakensiek did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or struggling with mental health issues, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).