Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Take Romantic Trip to Mexico After His Awards Season Run

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are getting some much needed rest and relaxation.

The couple was spotted on vacation in Cabo, Mexico, recently, following Butler's busy awards season run and press tour for his acclaimed role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

In the photos, Butler and Gerber are seen swimming, reading and relaxing at an oceanfront resort. In one photo, Gerber — in a teeny tiny bikini — is swimming in their oceanfront pool and in another Butler is reading a book on a lounge chair.

Other photos show the pair hopping on a golf cart, both rocking dark shades, before enjoying an al fresco lunch at another part of the resort.

The pair were last seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month, after Butler, 31, attended the awards ceremony with his agent. Butler served up a quick outfit change, going with his second Saint Laurent look of the night in a black jacket and silk shirt, while Gerber, 21, donned a sparkling silver Celine dress.

While Gerber hadn't joined Butler on previous award show red carpets this season, she's been accompanying him behind the scenes, last making an appearance in February at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party (the same event at which they made their relationship public last year).

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. John Shearer/WireImage

For the occasion, sponsored in part by Casamigos, Gerber put her model figure on display in a revealing black mesh dress, which showed off her underarm tattoo. Wearing her hair in sleek waves parted to the side, she further accessorized the look with a black clutch and strappy heels.

Meanwhile, Butler matched his model girlfriend in a simple all-black suit, and styled his blond locks into tousled curls.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

The couple's last outing was in January for Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn., after the only daughter of Elvis Presley died at 54 on Jan. 12.

Before the unfortunate tragedy, Gerber celebrated Butler's big win at the Golden Globes for best actor in a drama movie — thanks to his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's biopic — as she waited outside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton and embraced her partner with a congratulatory hug and kiss.

The two also previously enjoyed fashion's biggest night together, appearing side by side at the 2022 Met Gala, even sharing a sweet kiss at the top of the staircase before heading in.

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted taking a yoga class in Los Angeles in December 2021.

Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, has been particularly supportive of her partner throughout his Elvis release journey. At the Cannes premiere of the film in May 2022, the duo shared a handful of sweet moments, including a very passionate kiss.