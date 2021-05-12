People Are Calling This the ‘Most Comfortable Dress Ever’ — and It’s on Amazon for $25

The t-shirt dress (which also has pockets!) is made from a rayon and spandex fabric blend that gives the right amount of stretch but won't lose its shape over time — while the brand recommends hand-washing, some reviewers say they've repeatedly run it through the washing machine and haven't noticed a difference in quality. Others love that the "light and airy" fabric doesn't cling to their body and say it's versatile enough to transition from a beach cover-up to a work-appropriate outfit. Most shoppers seem to be in agreement that it fits very well, whether you're petite or stand taller.