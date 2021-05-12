People Are Calling This the ‘Most Comfortable Dress Ever’ — and It’s on Amazon for $25
With the thick heat of summer looming, stocking up on breathable clothing is a must. On most days, you'll likely want to slip into something loose and comfortable that requires minimal effort, like the Auselily Casual Tank Dress on Amazon. Shoppers say the one-and done-outfit is flattering and cooling, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
The t-shirt dress (which also has pockets!) is made from a rayon and spandex fabric blend that gives the right amount of stretch but won't lose its shape over time — while the brand recommends hand-washing, some reviewers say they've repeatedly run it through the washing machine and haven't noticed a difference in quality. Others love that the "light and airy" fabric doesn't cling to their body and say it's versatile enough to transition from a beach cover-up to a work-appropriate outfit. Most shoppers seem to be in agreement that it fits very well, whether you're petite or stand taller.
Buy It! Auselily Casual Tank Dress, $24.99; amazon.com
It's acquired nearly 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say it's "by far the most comfortable dress ever," and that you "can not go wrong" with it. Some have even become repeat customers by coming back to buy more than one of the 29 available colors and patterns.
"The fabric is soft, super stretchy, not see-through, and just the right weight," wrote one customer. "It's like a super nice stretchy t-shirt material that can be dressed up or down. The dress hangs just right. The fabric is not thick but it doesn't cling either. The straps on the top are wide enough to cover regular bra straps. I'm ordering this in additional colours — it is well worth every penny!"
"I like this dress so much I've purchased five more in different colors/patterns," shared another. "I like how I can throw one on for casual wear around the house, or on errands instead of jeans or shorts, or dress them up for going out. I've washed this one once (cold water, line dry) and it washed really nicely. I think with careful washing and handling, I'll have these dresses for years."
The Auselily Casual Tank Dress is available on Amazon for just $25 — snag one (or several) in time for summer.
