Aurora Culpo Hilariously Describes Sophia and Olivia's Coachella Outfits: 'Tool Belt Tony Over Here'

The three sisters chose drastically different looks for the festival this weekend

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 17, 2023 04:19 PM
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: (L-R) Aurora Culpo, Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo attend 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 16, 2023 in Thermal, California.
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty

Aurora Culpo thinks her sister was serving Bob the Builder at Coachella.

The oldest star of The Culpo Sisters posted her hilarious opinions about her sisters' looks for day three of weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

On her Instagram Story, Aurora, 34, shared a video showing off the outfits of Sophia, 26, and Olivia, 30, with laugh-worthy commentary.

https://www.instagram.com/auroraculpo/. Aurora Culpo/Instagram
Aurora Culpo/Instagram

Saying, "Okay guys, we have tool belt Tony over here, we have Elizabeth in Pride and Prejudice and, uh, Nashville bachelorette party," adding, "all wh-re version, of course."

Aurora was the Nashville-esque bachelorette party girl in her fringe all-over, shoulder-baring, white cutout mini dress that she paired with matching white cowboy boots and a hat.

Sophia was the "wh-re version" of "Elizabeth in Pride and Prejudice" in her red floral-print two-piece set that she paired with glossy thigh-high boots and braided hair in a middle part.

And finally, Olivia was hilariously nicknamed "tool belt Tony" in her full Miu Miu look that consisted of a cargo miniskirt and utilitarian crop top, which she paired with ankle-length cowboy boots, a long brown overcoat, aviator sunglasses and a thick black choker.

Aurora's younger sister, Olivia, recently spoke to PEOPLE about her style tips and festival tricks for this year's Coachella festival.

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: (L-R) Aurora Culpo, Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo attend 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 16, 2023 in Thermal, California.
Steven Simione/Getty

Saying that style and beauty wise, "I always have face gems, I always have an SPF," she added that she never heads to the fest without a phone charger, a bandana for the dust, a "jean or leather jacket," hand sanitizer and sunglasses.

She also brings essentials like gum and deodorant in case someone has bad breath or "someone's underarms smell."

For how she stays on top of her skin to stay looking snatched for the outdoor festival, she added, "People always ask, 'What is your beauty routine? Or what is your biggest beauty secret?' and I always tell everybody that if you're not drinking tons of water and getting enough sleep, you can try any treatment in the world and you will not feel or look the way you want,"

To that end, she said, "I'm just going to make sure that I'm basically hydrated so that every day is enjoyable."

"We all know that the famous rule of thumb is that you should have a glass of water between every single drink that you have as you're drinking throughout the night, so that the next day is more bearable and enjoyable. So I'm definitely going to start with my hydration at Club Hydration, always have my evian Sparkling carbonated water with me on hand at all times."

"That way, I'll be able to really enjoy the weekend because we've all made that mistake before, haven't we?" she told PEOPLE with a smile.

