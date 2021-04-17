These $18 Butt-Lifting Yoga Shorts Are the Latest Amazon Fashion Find to Take Over TikTok

Made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, these high-waisted yoga shorts come in 20 colors and patterns and sizes S through XXL. The hemline hits around the mid-thigh area on most people, and the waistband comes up over the belly button. You can wear them to the gym with a sports bra or workout top, throw them on with an oversized crew neck to run errands, and even dress them up with a crop top and a blazer for a night out.