These $18 Butt-Lifting Yoga Shorts Are the Latest Amazon Fashion Find to Take Over TikTok

Ever since a pair of butt-lifting leggings went viral on TikTok last November, the social platform's users have only found more flattering, under-the-radar fashion on Amazon. According to Amazon's new section of Internet-famous products, this pair of $18 butt-lifting biker shorts is the latest find to take the TikTok universe by storm.
Made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, these high-waisted yoga shorts come in 20 colors and patterns and sizes S through XXL. The hemline hits around the mid-thigh area on most people, and the waistband comes up over the belly button. You can wear them to the gym with a sports bra or workout top, throw them on with an oversized crew neck to run errands, and even dress them up with a crop top and a blazer for a night out.
Tons of Amazon shoppers have taken to the reviews section to rave about the biker shorts' comfortable fabric, flattering fit, and affordable price tag. "I love the texture and thickness of these," one wrote. "The top is great for tummy control without being too clingy to your mid section. There isn't a bad gathering either around your pelvic area or thigh gap area. Overall, fabric is breathable and not see-through."
A second shopper added, "They're comfy, super cute, make your butt look super nice, and they aren't see through. The waist has a thicker band and is tighter than the rest."
While it's easy to convince yourself that you have to drop tons of money to get a high-quality and flattering pair of yoga shorts, Amazon shoppers are here to tell you that this $18 pair will do the trick. Shop the TikTok-famous butt-lifting biker shorts on Amazon below.
