Aunjanue Ellis' 2022 Oscars Dress Has a Special Shout Out to Her Mother

While attending the award show held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, the 53-year-old actress opened up about how she wanted to honor her mom with her look — and how Donatella Versace made it happen.

"Her name is Jacqueline and I'm Jax's baby," she told Laverne Cox on Live from E!: Oscars, adding, "My nephew's name is Jax as well."

Ellis is up for her first Oscar for her portrayal of the mother of Venus and Serena Williams , Oracene "Brandy" Price, in King Richard. She starred alongside Will Smith , who played the acclaimed film's titular character.

"He wanted to honor that family. I wanted to honor that family, and we just want to have this hive mind about it," she continued. "We really didn't talk about it. It was just like, we went in the cage and just really did it."