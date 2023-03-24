Auli'i Cravalho Makes Powerful Statement in Support of Missing Indigenous Women with Lipstick Handprint

For Auli'i Cravalho, actions speak louder than words.

On Thursday night, the Moana voice actress stepped out for the premiere of Prime Video show The Power. There, the 22-year-old decided to raise awareness on missing indigenous women and girls by wearing a red lipstick-made handprint across her mouth and face.

"I'm also representing No More Stolen sisters and bringing light to murdered and Indigenous women," Cravalho told Entertainment Tonight at the New York City event.

She further explained: "I felt like I had to put my money where my mouth was."

In speaking with Good Morning America on the carpet, Cravalho also expressed her disappointment in the police system and how it handles injustices faced by Indigenous communities.

"It is incredibly frustrating that there are not enough cases that are actually followed up with. It points to police and how they are not using their funds correctly," she told the outlet.

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Hawaii native, who donned a shimmering flower-pattern Naeem Khan gown, also opened up to ET about the connection she has with the series.

"We were lucky enough to be filming in Vancouver for The Power, and I saw many a monument about it," she said of how she was able to learn more about No More Stolen sisters. "I'm so grateful to be working on a film based on female empowerment."

Based on the Naomi Alderman-written novel, the show is about teenage girls who suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will, causing the world to experience a power rebalance.

Cravalho believes this narrative of reclamation is "groundbreakingly relevant."

"I didn't realize how often I acted or didn't act due to internalized fear of not being strong enough. And I think that the power really does change everything. It's groundbreaking."

Auli'i Cravalho. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Cravalho has more than once used her platform for good.

Last year, she urged Disney corporations to "be on the right side of history and listen" when it came to condemning Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill — widely denounced by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill — that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last March.

"We know that representation is important, [but] real life is bills and laws being pushed forward by lawmakers that are directly funded by corporations," Cravalho said in conversation with IndieWire in April.

"Instead of trying to play the safe role and take a step back, take a step forward," she continued. "Step up. Step up and say what's right and what's wrong. And say 'gay' for god's sakes, people are gay. People are gay. If you didn't know by now, now you know."