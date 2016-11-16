Audrina Patridge Had a Wedding Day Wardrobe Malfunction

Last weekend, Audrina Patridge got married to her longtime partner of 8 years, Corey Bohan. The nuptials come after the birth of their first daughter, Kirra Max, back in June. And of course, the outdoor Hawaiian ceremony perfectly matched this couple’s laid-back bohemian vibe, getting married outdoors by the seaside with lots of flowers and some easy, breezy matrimonial fashion. But it seems the whole affair wasn’t quite as carefree as it appeared in all those professional photographs; as Audrina confessed on her website, she actually suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction on her big day.

In a blog post on her site titled “My Magical Hawaiian Wedding,” Partridge described the inspiration behind the ceremony, writing, “I wanted my wedding to be magical with a hint of romance and Boho glam — I have Pinterest to thank for the inspiration that slowly brought my vision to life!”

But unfortunately, as anyone who’s ever attempted to DIY something from Pinterest can attest, things don’t always turn out so well as they do on the vision board website. The former reality star continued, “The morning of the wedding was a little hectic… not going to lie. My nerves were all over the place, and it didn’t help that we had tons of people coming in and out, saying hello, and finalizing last-minute details.”

She did all of her wedding makeup in 30 minutes flat, a monumental feat in and of itself, then joined her father for that big walk down the aisle. “I was fighting back tears as we made our way closer to Corey, but as this was happening I could feel my train and veil catching on the wooden poles that lined the aisle, causing it to pull my head back,” she said. “I kept moving forward with a smile on my face until it came off!!! I continued walking until some very generous friends ran up behind me to secure it back on my head. LOL — sometimes you have to roll with the punches!” An attitude any newlywed would be wise to adopt.

